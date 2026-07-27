Jana Nayagan box office collection day 4: Thalapathy Vijay's film shows massive boost, beats Akshay Kumar's....

Jana Nayagan maintained its strong momentum on its first Sunday as Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller recorded another solid day at the box office.





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Thalapathy Vijay’s action-thriller outpaces Akshay Kumar’s film at the box office (PC: Twitter)





Thalapathy Vijay‘s final film Jana Nayagan continues to dominate the box office with an impressive first weekend performance. After opening on a strong note, the action entertainer witnessed a slight dip on its second day before bouncing back on Day 3. The momentum grew even stronger on its first Sunday as the film recorded another healthy jump in collections. With outstanding audience response across multiple markets, the H. Vinoth directorial has comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark in India. The latest numbers have also sparked discussions about its remarkable worldwide performance, as the film races ahead of several recent big-budget releases.

How much did Thalapathy Vijay starrer earn on Day 4?

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected an estimated Rs 32.00 crore net on its fourth day, registering a 10.7 percent growth over Saturday’s Rs 28.90 crore net collection. The latest figures take the film’s India net collection to Rs 124.75 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 145.98 crore. Overseas, the film added another Rs 10.00 crore gross, pushing its international total to Rs 71.50 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 217.48 crore within just four days of release. Language-wise, the Tamil version contributed Rs 27.30 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 3.35 crore and the Telugu version added Rs 1.35 crore on Day 4.

Strong occupancy drives Sunday collections

The film enjoyed excellent occupancy throughout Sunday, reflecting strong audience demand. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 71.44 percent. Morning shows registered 59.23 percent, followed by 76.62 percent occupancy during the afternoon. Evening shows peaked at 78.46 percent, indicating that audience turnout continued to improve as the day progressed. The Hindi and Telugu versions also maintained a steady performance, helping the film post impressive nationwide numbers.

Tamil Nadu once again emerged as the biggest contributor with Rs 22.50 crore gross. Karnataka followed with Rs 4.75 crore, Kerala contributed Rs 2.85 crore, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 2.05 crore, while the Rest of India generated Rs 5.02 crore gross, taking the total Day 4 India gross collection to Rs 37.17 crore.

Thalapathy Vijay’s action thriller surpasses several major releases worldwide

Within just four days, Jana Nayagan has crossed several notable worldwide box office milestones. Its Rs 217.48 crore worldwide gross has comfortably moved ahead of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, which currently stands at Rs 193 crore globally.

The Vijay starrer has also overtaken Bhagavanth Kesari, which finished its worldwide run at around Rs 115 crore. It has further surpassed the early worldwide benchmark of Prabhas’ horror-comedy The RajaSaab, which opened with approximately Rs 208.39 crore globally, while also moving ahead of the recovery numbers recorded by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan‘s Indian 2 during its theatrical run.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is the official remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari. The action drama stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju in pivotal roles. The supporting cast includes Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani.

With strong word of mouth, packed theatres and solid weekend collections, Jana Nayagan has started its theatrical run on a high note. The coming weekdays will now determine whether the Vijay-led entertainer can maintain its momentum and continue its record-breaking journey at the box office.