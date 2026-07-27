Good News for Delhiites! National Capital to be the next destination for India’s Hydrogen train

The train will be loaded with sandbags equivalent to the weight of 2,600 passengers before the trial begins between Sonipat and Delhi.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/hydrogen-train-new-delhi-railway-station-sabzi-mandi-sonipat-jind-ashwini-vaishnaw-narendra-modi-vande-bharat-irtct-8485034/ Copy









Hydrogen Train in India





New Delhi: India’s first hydrogen-powered train is all set to make its next stop in Delhi after its successful operation between Jind and Sonipat. As per the reports, the trails between the Sonipat and Sabzi Mandi railway stations in Delhi are likely to start soon. If the trail is successful, the government plans to extend the train’s operations up to New Delhi Railway Station. Reports further add that an operational challenge is delaying the start of the Delhi trial.

Once the trial begins on the Sonipat–Sabzi Mandi section, the train’s services on the Jind–Sonipat route will have to be suspended for four to five days, which has postponed the testing schedule.

Here are some of the key details:

The train will be loaded with sandbags equivalent to the weight of 2,600 passengers before the trial begins between Sonipat and Delhi.

This is being done to assess the train’s performance, track compatibility, and other technical parameters.

The 10-coach train has eight passenger coaches

Each coach will be loaded with sandbags matching its maximum passenger capacity, including both seated and standing passengers.

The 10-coach hydrogen train has eight passenger coaches.

After a successful trial, operations are planned to be extended to New Delhi Railway Station.

Sandbags equivalent to the train’s full passenger load will be used during the trial to simulate real operating conditions.

Why the Trial Is Facing a Delay

As per the reports, the train between Sonipat and Delhi is expected to last at least four to five days. During these days, the train will not be able to operate on the Jind–Sonipat route, where it has already been incorporated into the regular timetable.

Temporarily withdrawing it from that route and conducting trials on the busy Delhi section has created operational challenges. However, sources say a solution is expected soon, after which the Sonipat–Delhi trial will commence.