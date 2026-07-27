Indian Idol 16 crowns Odisha's Jyotirmayee Nayak as winner; singer shares her first reaction, 'This journey...'

Odisha’s Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Indian Idol 16, marking a major milestone in her musical career. Following the grand finale, the singer opened up about her memorable journey and shared her heartfelt reaction to the victory.





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Jyotirmayee Nayak becomes Indian Idol 16 winner (PC: Twitter)





Dreams turned into reality for Odisha’s Jyotirmayee Nayak as she emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 16 after months of remarkable performances and tough competition. The talented singer lifted the coveted trophy in the grand finale, impressing both judges and audiences with her consistency throughout the season. Her victory marks a major milestone in her musical career and has been widely celebrated by fans across the country. Moments after winning the title, Jyotirmayee reflected on her emotional journey and thanked everyone who stood by her from the auditions to the finale.

Jyotirmayee Nayak crowned Indian Idol 16 winner

After months of competition, Jyotirmayee Nayak was announced as the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. She secured the title after outperforming finalists Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla in the grand finale.

Her winning performance of Saiyaan O Saiyaan became one of the highlights of the finale and helped seal her victory. Throughout the competition, she impressed judges, celebrity guests and viewers with her powerful vocals, emotional expressions and stage presence.

Singer shares her first reaction after winning

Following her victory, an emotional Jyotirmayee expressed gratitude for the opportunity that changed her life. “Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I’ll always cherish everything I’ve learnt along the way. I’m immensely grateful to Sony Entertainment Television and Fremantle for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today.”

Performances of Jyotirmayee that made her stand out

Jyotirmayee consistently delivered memorable performances during the season. One of the biggest highlights came when she performed O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, earning a standing ovation from veteran actress Hema Malini.

Another emotional performance of Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain deeply moved actress Leena Chandavarkar, who praised her singing and even expressed a wish to hear the classic song in Jyotirmayee’s voice again. These performances strengthened her reputation as one of the strongest contestants throughout the competition.

A singer with a purpose beyond the stage

Before becoming a national television sensation, Jyotirmayee had already established herself in the Odia music industry. Alongside her professional career, she devoted time to supporting cancer patients through music therapy, using music to bring comfort and hope to those undergoing treatment. Her journey reflects not only talent but also compassion, making her victory even more inspiring.

Grand finale filled with music and celebration

The grand finale featured judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, while legendary singers Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon and Kumar Sanu joined the celebrations as special guests. Actors Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar also added glamour to the finale with their presence.