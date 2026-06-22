Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mother breaks silence on his emotional struggles in election campaign Was deeply upset

Behind the crowds, speeches, and political rallies was a deeply emotional journey for Thalapathy Vijay. His mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, has now shed light on the personal struggles and sacrifices he endured during his election campaign.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/tamil-nadu-cm-vijays-mother-breaks-silence-on-his-emotional-struggles-in-election-campaign-was-deeply-upset-8454185/ Copy









Thalapathy Vijay with mother Shoba (PC: Twitter)





For millions of fans, Thalapathy Vijay’s transition from cinema superstar to politician appeared smooth and confident. Whether addressing large crowds or presenting his vision for Tamil Nadu, he projected determination at every stage of his election campaign. However, according to his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, the journey was far more emotional than many people realised. In a recent interaction with Thanthi TV, she reflected on the difficult period leading up to the elections and revealed that Vijay carried significant emotional pressure throughout the campaign. While the public witnessed the leader on stage, his family saw the sacrifices and struggles that came with his decision to enter politics.

Vijay’s mother Shoba reveals he was upset during election campaign

Shoba Chandrasekhar shared that her son understood the responsibility he was taking on when he stepped into politics. She shared that Vijay often carried the weight of public expectations and remained deeply focused on his goal of connecting with people across Tamil Nadu. The campaign demanded constant travel, public appearances, and strategic planning.

As the election race intensified, Vijay spent long periods away from family while dedicating himself to political work. She revealed, “I was very scared. He had stepped into a very difficult space, and I didn’t know how he would handle it. If you think about it, there was hardly any support for him. He had to face everything on his own, which made it even more difficult. There were moments when I wondered why he chose this path despite knowing the challenges that would come with it. I never shared my fears with him. At that time, he was deeply upset, but he eventually overcame it and moved forward.”

Thalapathy Vijay’s political journey

Entering politics as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars brought enormous expectations. Every speech, decision and public appearance was closely analysed by supporters and critics. Thalapathy Vijay entered politics by launching his party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, aiming to contest Tamil Nadu elections with a focus on people-centric governance. After winning Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026, he took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026. The family’s reactions during Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony reflected the emotions that had built up throughout the campaign.

Shoba revealed that Vijay was fully aware of the trust people were placing in him. Rather than viewing the election as a personal achievement, he saw it as a responsibility towards the public. This sense of duty often left him emotionally invested in the campaign and its outcome.