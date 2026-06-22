The Times of Bengal

Big relief for India after Iran-US peace deal as issues 60-day license for countries to buy Iranian oil

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Iran-US peace deal: In a matter of good news for India, the US Treasury has issued a 60-day license permitting countries to continue purchasing Iranian oil. The update is big for India as it provides






Big relief for India after Iran-US peace deal as issues 60-day license for countries to buy Iranian oil

Motorists queue up to refuel their vehicles at a petrol pump amid reports of fuel shortage following a recent increase in petrol prices, in Thane, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)


Iran-US peace deal: In a matter of good news for India, the US Treasury has issued a 60-day license permitting countries to continue purchasing Iranian oil. The update is big for India as it provides temporary relief from sanctions restrictions to the importers of crude oil from Iran. For those unversed, Iran was one of biggest exporters of crude oil to India before US sanctions.


Read more:
‘Ready to provide written guarantee on nuclear weapons’: Iran’s blunt message to US amidst Switzerland talks



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