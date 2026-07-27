Meet members of Nandan Nilekani-led high-powered task force on NTA exam reforms formed by PM Modi

The prime minister’s announcement comes a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister.





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Nandan Nilekani





New Delhi: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the constitution of a high-powered task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to make the exam system leakproof. It is important to note that the Modi government will implement the suggestions of the task force, which will ensure the examination system is trustworthy and will bring transparency through maximum use of technology.

The prime minister’s announcement comes a day after the 36-day agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), ended with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as the education minister. A multidisciplinary group of domain experts will be part of the task force on reforms to be carried out for the examinations conducted by the NTA.

Who are the other members of the high-powered task force:

Other members of the task force are former chairman of ISRO S Somanath, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, Tapan Deka, director of IIT Chennai, V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Education Minister Reacts:

Union minister Pralhad Joshi, who has been given additional charge of the Education Ministry after Pradhan’s resignation, said there would be “no compromise when it comes to the future of our youth.” He said the government has constituted the high-powered task force under Nilekani to drive technology-led reforms for transparent, credible and secure national examinations. Joshi also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the evening, which assumes significance in the wake of a bill expected in Parliament on greater checks against paper leaks.

Strong Law Against Examination Paper Leaks:

PM Modi said that for the future of students, the government of India has been continuously taking different steps. He said those “who played with the future of the students” have been put in jails, and the government is going to bring a new bill on Monday in Parliament to have a strong law against examination paper leaks.

He added, “But we will have to think about the future. To make sure our examination system is trustworthy, transparent and the technology is used optimally, we have decided to constitute a high-powered committee headed by world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani.”

The prime minister said the task force has been set up keeping all these aspects in mind. “It will focus on examination reforms. As soon as we get the report, we will implement its suggestions to ensure future examination trustworthy,” he said.