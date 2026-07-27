NEET aspirant dies by suicide after scoring 166 marks in re-exam; Police launch probe

The Karjat Police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting further investigation into the incident.





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NEET-UG candidates exit an examination centre after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. PTI





In a tragic incident, a NEET aspirant died by suicide on Sunday. Ankita Sangale, a resident of Jalalpur in Karjat, Ahilyanagar, allegedly died by suicide after securing 166 marks in the NEET re-examination. The Karjat Police have registered a case of suicide and are conducting further investigation into the incident.

HIGH POWERED TASK FORCE on examination reforms under the leadership of Shri Nandan Nilekani constituted.@NandanNilekani pic.twitter.com/mMpmPdIEL5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub

Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.