WATCH: Babar Azam fails with bat after 1097 day break as Pakistan captain, falls for…

Babar Azam’s Pakistan are trailing West Indies by 112 runs with seven wickets remaining at end of Day 2 of 1st Test at Tarouba.





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Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats against West Indies on Day 2 of 1st Test. (Source: X)





West Indies vs Pakistan 2026 1st Test: Pakistan’s Babar Azam returned to helm in Test cricket after nearly three years but it wasn’t a happy return with the bat. The Pakistan skipper was dismissed for only 23 off 38 balls as the visitors ended second day on 199 for 3 in 48 overs, training by 112 runs against West Indies in the first Test at Tarouba on Sunday.

Babar, who had last led Pakistan in Test cricket back in July 2023, has been reappointed captain of the side in place of batter Shan Masood. The Pakistan captain was looking very impressive with the bat on Day 2 of the 1st Test, smashing 3 boundaries in his knock of 23 before getting caught behind off pacer Jayden Seales.

Babar’s dismissal brought to an end a 41-run partnership with ex-skipper Shan Masood for the third wicket. Masood is unbeaten on 88 off 137 balls with 11 boundaries with all-rounder Salman Agha yet to open his account.

WATCH Babar Azam get dismissed for 23 on Day 2 of 1st Test vs West Indies HERE…

Babar Azam departs for 23 right near stumps pic.twitter.com/NOSOTlWjpS — Danish (@PctDanish) July 26, 2026

Masood put on an impressive 155 runs for the second wicket with opener Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed for 63 off 102 balls with 7 boundaries. Pakistan’s reply to West Indies total of 311 started disastrously with opener Azan Awais dismissed for nine-ball duck by veteran Windies pacer Kemar Roach.

Imam and Masood partnership was looking very strong Shamar Joseph had the former caught by all-rounder Justin Greaves. “Look, when we were coming here, We knew it will swing. The Duke ball always swings. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. But we had a great last one month as a training group. As an opener, one needs to know his off-stump here. I was waiting for the ball to come in my range and then score runs. My main focus to leave the ball well,” Imam-ul-Haq said after the second day’s play on Sunday.

“We thought we bowled well yesterday as well. We had the belief we will come back stronger. The bowlers – Mohammad Ali and Abbas – did a good job. Thanks to the Duke ball, the game changes quickly. The first session tomorrow will be very important for both sides. I really want to stick together and have a great partnership,” Imam added.

However, Babar’s century drought in Test cricket continued. The Pakistan captain’s last Test ton came 4 years back, when he had scored 161 vs New Zealand in Karachi.

Babar has scored 4504 runs in 63 Tests at an average of 42.49 with 9 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name. Earlier, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Ali was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/50 while Mohammad Abbas claimed 3/63 as the home team were bowled out for 311 in their first innings.

Wicketkeeper Shai Hope top-scored with 92 off 182 balls with 1 six and 6 fours while Kavem Hodge chipped in with 84 off 183 balls with 9 fours.