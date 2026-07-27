Bombay High Court permits Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to sue against Meta, Google over E20 profit claims

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached Bombay High Court against-social media posts linking him, and his family to E20 related business gains. According to Nitin Gadkari’s lawsuit in B





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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image- ANI)





New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has approached Bombay High Court against-social media posts linking him, and his family to E20 related business gains. According to Nitin Gadkari’s lawsuit in Bombay HC, the disputed content on social media include posts and deepfake pictures and videos etc linking him and his family to profits from the E20 ethanol blending programme. Lawsuit filed by him also emphasises that the ethanol blending policy is being administered by the Petroleum Ministry.

HC has allowed him to file a civil suit against Meta and other social media platforms and unidentified entities which are allegedly being used for spreading misinformation against Nitin Gadkari and his family.