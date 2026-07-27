Papon raises concern over Assam floods, appeals for immediate help as death toll reaches 68: 'You can't imagine...'

Amid the worsening flood situation in Assam, singer Papon has expressed concern over the devastation caused by heavy rains. The musician spoke about the challenges faced by affected communities and appealed for support.





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Singer Papon shares emotional appeal for Assam flood victims (PC: Twitter)





Singer Papon has raised his voice for the people of Assam as the state continues to face a devastating flood situation. The singer shared an emotional appeal asking people across India and around the world to pay attention to the crisis. He spoke about the destruction caused by the floods and highlighted how several families have lost homes, livelihoods and loved ones. As Assam battles the severe impact of heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers, Papon’s message has brought attention to the struggles of those affected.

Papon’s emotional appeal for Assam flood relief

Papon, who belongs to Assam, shared a video message on X where he requested people to support those facing difficulties due to the floods. Speaking about the current situation, he said that floods are common in Assam during the rainy season but the scale of destruction this year has been extremely painful.

In his emotional appeal, Papon said, “Hello everyone, hello India, hello world. I just wanted to bring to notice what’s happening in Assam right now. The devastation that’s happened because of the floods this year. It rains a lot here, there are floods, but you can’t imagine the situation this time.”

The singer explained that many villages have been submerged and several people are still without homes. He also mentioned that hundreds of people are missing while many lives have been lost. Along with human suffering, Papon expressed concern over the loss of animals due to the natural disaster. He added, “Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives… so many animals have died. It’s a bad situation, so please spread the word.”

Singer asks people to come forward

During his message, Papon urged everyone to treat the crisis as a matter of humanity and requested people to contribute in whatever way possible. He said that help was needed immediately and encouraged people to spread awareness about the situation. The singer added that several people on the ground were already working to provide assistance but more support was required.

See viral video of Papon here

বান পীড়িত ঠাই বোৰৰ পৰা আমাক যোগাযোগ কৰাৰ বাবে, আৰু flood relief drive tu সঁচাই ইমান অন্তৰেৰে আৰু কষ্টৰে আগবঢ়াই নিয়াৰ বাবে , সমগ্ৰ Volunteer খিনিক অশেষ ধন্যবাদ জ্ঞাপন কৰিছোঁ।

Thanking all the volunteers in the flood affected areas for carrying out the work with so much… pic.twitter.com/iCtydMYdKO — papon angaraag (@paponmusic) July 27, 2026

Assam floods death toll reaches 68

The flood situation in Assam has resulted in a rising death toll, which has reached 68 according to the latest update from the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System. Several districts have been badly affected with rescue and rehabilitation efforts continuing across the state.

The state administration has identified areas including Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat among the worst-hit regions. Relief operations are being carried out to provide essential support to people who have been displaced by the floods.

Government continues rescue and restoration work in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that ministers from the state government will visit affected areas to coordinate rehabilitation activities. The administration is also working on restoring essential services including electricity in flood-hit regions. Power supply was temporarily suspended in several places as a safety measure during the floods. Teams from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited have been conducting inspections and restoring electricity in phases across affected districts.