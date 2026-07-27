‘Will be going to…’ Activist Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced a major update regarding his ongoing health conditions.





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Activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced a major update regarding his ongoing health conditions. In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk confirmed that he was being discharged from the hospital and would visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving back to Ladakh.

Taking to X, Educator Sonam Wangchuk said, “AND FINALLY…. I’m being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”