10-year jail, Rs 10 crore fine: Lok Sabha set to debate tough anti-paper leak bill today amid fallout of NEET controversy

The Bill, introduced by Jitendra Singh on Monday amid loud protests and sloganeering, initially failed to break the impasse as Opposition parties continued to demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the police action against student protestors.





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New Delhi: Opposition MPs stage a protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)





After nearly a week of disruptions over the NEET paper leak issue, Parliament is expected to hold its first major legislative discussion of the Monsoon Session today. The Lok Sabha is likely to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for debate. According to various media reports, Parliament said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has been in touch with leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition to end the stalemate. His efforts have reportedly helped build consensus among floor leaders to begin discussions on the Bill.

The Bill could not be taken up on Monday as Opposition MPs continued their protest. They demanded a statement from the government over the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led ‘Chalo Sansad’ march and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Reportedly, Birla held several rounds of talks with leaders of different political parties after the House was adjourned multiple times due to the protests.

Why is the bill so important?

The government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh tabled the Bill just days after nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The proposed law aims to make the existing anti-paper leak law, passed in 2024, much stricter by introducing tougher punishment for those involved in organised exam fraud.

Some of the major provisions of the Bill include:

Up to 10 years in jail for people involved in organised paper leaks.

A fine of up to Rs 10 crore for organised examination malpractice.

Stronger legal measures to ensure fair and transparent public examinations.

The Bill also proposes a fixed timeline for handling paper leak cases. It says investigations must be completed within two months. To ensure faster justice, States and Union Territories will be allowed to set up fast-track courts, which will be expected to finish trials within three months after the chargesheet is filed.

In addition, the Centre will have the power to create a special task force to investigate major or selected paper leak cases.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a high-level task force on examination reforms, which will be headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

The first week of the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, saw little legislative work as continuous protests disrupted proceedings both inside and outside Parliament. The protests initially centred on the demand for former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak controversy.

The Opposition has now turned its attention to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding answers over the alleged use of excessive force by security personnel during the July 20 ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest march. Opposition leaders have accused the police of using pellet guns and other harsh measures against demonstrators heading towards Parliament.