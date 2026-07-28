Maharashtra Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Nashik, Raigad, Satara, Sangli to witness heavy rainfall, IMD issues statement

Thane and Mumbai are also likely to experience moderate rains. A yellow alert for rain has been forecast for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/maharashtra-monsoon-mumbai-rains-imd-weather-update-thunderstorm-mumbai-thane-nagpur-pune-nashik-raigad-satara-sangli-konkan-palghar-8485946/ Copy









Image for representational purposes





New Delhi: Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the coming days as the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active across the state throughout the week. As per the latest update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heaviest showers are likely over Konkan, the Western Ghats and parts of Central Maharashtra, where isolated places could receive very heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued Orange and Yellow alerts for the parts of the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department, Palghar in Konkan region is likely to experience light to moderate rains along with thundershowers. Thane and Mumbai are also likely to experience moderate rains. A yellow alert for rain has been forecast for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Maharashtra Weather Update: Here are some of the key details

Palghar in Konkan region is likely to experience light to moderate rains along with thundershowers.

Thane and Mumbai are likely to experience moderate rains.

A yellow alert for rain has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in Dhule and Nashik districts of North Maharashtra.

Moderate rain is expected in the Nashik Ghatmatha area. Light rain and thundershowers are expected in Ahilyanagar.

There is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in Pune in western Maharashtra.

There is an orange alert for rain in the Kolhapur Ghatmatha area.

There is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Kolhapur and Satara.

Yellow alert for rain has been sounded in the Satara Ghatmatha area.

Light rain with thundershowers has been predicted in Sangli.

Light to moderate rain with thundershowers is predicted in Solapur.

In Marathwada region, a yellow alert has been issued for rain in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Akola.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in Beed, Latur and Dharashiv.

An orange alert has been issued for Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts.

An orange alert for rain is likely for Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nagpur, Washim, Yavatmal and Wardha.

‘Orange’ alert for rain in nine Uttarakhand districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in nine districts of Uttarakhand for Tuesday, while a ‘yellow’ alert has been sounded for the remaining districts, with officials instructed to remain vigilant to prevent major disruptions in view of the forecast.

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh and Nainital districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some areas. There is likelihood of thunderstorms and intense spells of rainfall in these districts, the weather office said.

A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for the remaining districts of the state, with a possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Officials said in view of the alerts, district administrations have been instructed to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

According to IMD’s colour-coded weather warning system, a “yellow alert” indicates worsening weather, and advises citizens to stay updated on the developing condition. It upgrades to an “orange alert” when severe weather is imminent, and cautions citizens of significant disruptions to transport and power, among others.