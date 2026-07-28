Delhi-NCR rain ALERT: Delhi to see more rain today as IMD sounds yellow alert for thunderstorms, Check IMD forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Temperatures across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are expected to remain in the low to mid-30s degrees Celsius, while humidity levels are likely to stay high, creating warm and humid conditions.





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Delhi Weather: Will it rain today after warmest July night in 5 years? IMD issues yellow alert – Check forecast for Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram | Image: ANI





Delhi has received 164.7 mm of rainfall so far in July, about 5 per cent below the normal of 173.7 mm for this point in the month. However, with a few days still left in July, the rainfall deficit could narrow as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects monsoon activity to strengthen over the coming days. According to weather experts, the monsoon trough remains close to Delhi, creating favourable conditions for more showers this week. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, forecasting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds at several places across the NCR.

Humidity made Monday uncomfortable

Even though a few areas witnessed brief spells of rain on Monday, the weather remained hot and sticky. The heat index touched 49 degree celsius, making it feel much hotter than the actual temperature because of the high humidity. By around 5.30 pm, the heat index was still close to 48 degree celsius.

The maximum temperature settled at 38.1 degree celsius, around 3.2 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was 28.6 degree celsius, about 1.3 degrees above normal. Humidity levels stayed very high, ranging between 76 per cent and 100 per cent, adding to the discomfort.

Today’s Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cloudy, with light rain expected at many places and moderate showers likely in some areas. A Yellow Alert has been issued for both days, warning of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The spell of rain is likely to continue on Thursday as well, although the IMD has not issued any weather alert for that day.

The increased rainfall is expected to bring down daytime temperatures by 5-6 degrees Celsius, making the weather much more pleasant across the city.

Today, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 33 degrees celsius, while the minimum may be close to 24-25 degrees celsius. Cloudy skies are likely throughout the day, with intermittent spells of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds expected across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

Similar weather conditions are expected, with cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall and a further dip in daytime temperatures.