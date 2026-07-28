‘Change the angle of your heart, not the camera’: Priyanka Gandhi takes a swipe at PM Modi’s viral Gen Z video

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes a swipe at PM Modi during the Lok Sabha debate on the Anti-Paper Leak Bill, urging him to change the ‘angle of heart’ for Gen Z.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/change-the-angle-of-your-heart-not-the-camera-priyanka-gandhi-takes-a-swipe-at-pm-modis-viral-gen-z-video-8486613/ Copy









Congress Priyanka Gandhi (IANS image)





New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a sharp critique against the government during a legislative debate. Targeting the Prime Minister over youth outreach and systemic educational reform, her remarks sparked sharp pushback from the treasury benches. Framing her arguments around youth unemployment, examination transparency, and institutional credibility, she urged the administration to move past superficial gestures and address fundamental grievances, setting the stage for an intense political showdown inside Parliament.

Priyanka Gandhi Targets PM Modi in Lok Sabha Debate

Participating in the discussion on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to change the ‘angle of heart’ rather than the ‘angle of a phone camera’ in social media videos to truly win over Gen Z. Addressing the government’s response to public dissent, she stated, “You can remove protestors from the road but cannot ignore the questions being raised by them.” She further advised the administration to improve its intentions and restore its reputation.

Joshi refuted the remarks and demanded expulsion of the remarks made by Priyanka Gandhi. As the Wayanad MP said that she would authenticate her remarks, Speaker Om Birla intervened to remind her that she should not digress and limit her remarks only to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. Pointing to the proposed new law, Priyanka Gandhi said that a similar law was brought in by the government in 2024, but that has not resulted in the conviction of even a single accused.

Also read: Big relief for Bihar student demonstrators as Bihar BJP announces withdrawal of cases during CJP protest

“Face recognition technology is being used against students, but this technology is still to be used against those involved in paper leaks,” said Priyanka Gandhi. She also questioned the eligibility of members included in the committee formed by the government under Nandan Nilekani The Congress MP on Tuesday said the entire nation and parents of injured students want answers on who approved the use of pellet guns and AK-47s on protestors during the agitation against exam irregularities. She also called for accountability of those in government.

(With inputs from agencies)