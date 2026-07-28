Heavy rain lashes the national capital, causing severe waterlogging, flooded markets, and major traffic jams across Delhi-NCR as the IMD issues a red alert.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/delhi-rain-waterlogging-disrupts-markets-and-traffic-as-heavy-rain-lashes-national-capital-8486690/ Copy









Delhi rain (PTI image)





Delhi rain: Relentless monsoon showers brought the national capital to a grinding halt on Tuesday, drowning key arterial roads and crippling daily life across the city. From inundated commercial hubs like Connaught Place to submerged residential corridors, commuters faced endless traffic jams while young children were forced to navigate chest-deep water logged on their routes to school. The widespread civic disruption swiftly turned into a high-octane political showdown, reigniting fierce debate over municipal drainage maintenance, infrastructure resilience, and monsoon readiness.

AAP and BJP clash over urban flooding

Launching a blistering attack against the BJP government, Aam Aadmi Party Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a striking video on X depicting the harsh reality on the ground. The clip featured panicked parents carrying young schoolchildren on their shoulders to traverse waist-deep rainwater clogging the narrow streets of Sadar Bazar. Bharadwaj seized on the imagery to condemn the ruling administration’s handling of civic infrastructure, holding them squarely accountable for exposing citizens and vulnerable children to severe hazards due to inadequate monsoon preparations.

Also read: July 29 weather: Orange rain alert issued for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and nine other states; Odisha on alert

Opposition attacks Delhi govt over flooding

“In Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi’s largest wholesale markets, schoolchildren are being forced to pass through waist-deep rainwater. Thank you, CM Rekha Gupta. After Gen Z, now Gen Alpha too will remain indebted to the BJP,” he said.

Bharadwaj also alleged that waterlogged roads had caused inconvenience to commuters and shopkeepers, with several vehicles stranded in flooded stretches.

Also read: July 29 weather: Orange rain alert issued for Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and nine other states; Odisha on alert

PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, on the other hand, shared a video on X showing traffic moving smoothly on Minto Bridge. “Rain is pouring relentlessly but life on Minto Bridge is moving along at the same pace. The very effort is to ensure that monsoon remains just a season, not a trouble,” he said.

In Rajendra Nagar, a major coaching hub was submerged under water, reviving memories of the 2024 incident in which three civil services aspirants drowned after rainwater entered the basement of a coaching centre. Cars, motorcycles and auto-rickshaws were seen partially submerged in the flooded area.

In Sadar Bazar, knee-deep water inundated narrow lanes, with murky water and floating garbage forcing residents and schoolchildren to wade through the streets. Water also entered several shops, disrupting business.

(With inputs from agencies)