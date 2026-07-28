Tribeca Festival data leak reportedly exposes contacts linked to Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and others

The reported Tribeca Festival data exposure has sparked debate over digital security after celebrity-linked records were allegedly accessed, with officials responding to the claims and experts warning users to remain cautious.





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Tribeca Festival data leak reportedly exposes celebrity-linked contacts (PC: IMDb)





A reported data leak involving the Tribeca Festival has raised fresh concerns about digital security after hundreds of thousands of records were allegedly left exposed online. The reported database reportedly contained contact information linked to several well-known Hollywood personalities, drawing attention to the importance of protecting sensitive data in the entertainment industry. While festival officials have disputed claims that celebrities’ private contact details were compromised, cybersecurity experts say the incident highlights how simple security mistakes can create potential risks if databases are not properly secured.

What was reportedly exposed in the data leak?

According to reports, the exposed database contained more than 666,000 records, including files related to the Tribeca Festival’s operations. The information was said to include marketing materials, press kits, promotional images and other production-related content.

A backup folder within the database reportedly contained a “contacts” directory with more than 13,500 entries. The records allegedly included names, email addresses, phone numbers and postal addresses connected to people working in the entertainment industry. Among the names reportedly linked to the database were Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola.

Cybersecurity researcher explains how the database was found

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler said he discovered the unsecured database during a routine search using an internet-connected device search engine. According to Fowler, he has spent nearly 15 years identifying exposed online databases and came across this one while conducting his regular security research.

Fowler claimed the database appeared to contain an unencrypted backup file that had been left publicly accessible. Because it was reportedly not protected by encryption, anyone with an internet connection and publicly available search tools could potentially access the information.

However, he clarified that many of the contact records appeared to belong to assistants, managers, publicists or business representatives rather than the celebrities themselves. He also noted that several entries were incomplete.

‼️Tribeca Film Festival reportedly suffered a data exposure involving ~666,000 records across four publicly accessible databases. Exposed information allegedly included: • Names

• Email addresses

• Phone numbers

• Device information

• Professional contact details The… — CyberWatch (@CyberWatch05) July 27, 2026

Tribeca Festival responds to the claims

Following the report, the Tribeca Festival responded by disputing parts of the findings. Festival representatives stated that none of the celebrities mentioned had their personal contact information exposed.

According to the festival, most of the records consisted of publicly available business contact details, including information for talent representatives, publicists and front-office email addresses rather than private personal data. The organisation also confirmed that the exposed information was removed shortly after it was informed about the issue.

Researcher praises the festival’s quick response

Although Fowler criticised the security lapse, he praised the festival for responding quickly after receiving the notification. He described the response as “very fast and professionally” and said he found no evidence that cybercriminals had accessed the database before it was secured. According to the researcher, the incident appeared to be the result of human error rather than a sophisticated cyberattack.