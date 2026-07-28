Continuous heavy rainfall in Haridwar has pushed the Ganga River’s water level to the warning mark at Bhimgoda Barrage.





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Ganga water level reaches warning mark in Haridwar amid heavy rainfall | Image: ANI





Ganga Water Level Reaches Warning Mark: The water level of the Ganga River has reached an alarming mark at Bhimgoda Barrage as incessant monsoon rains batter Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. According to Junior Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Harish Prasad, the current water level stands at 292.70 meters, while the alert level at the barrage is 293 meters and the danger mark is 294 meters.

“The water discharge at our Bhimgoda Barrage is currently 140,948 cusecs, and the water level stands at 292.70 meters. Our alert level is 293 meters, while the danger mark is 294 meters. Given the continuous rainfall in the mountains, a rise in the water level here is inevitable,” Prasad told ANI.

“Our flood monitoring posts are continuously relaying information about the rising water levels to the administration and senior officials. Additionally, public announcements are being made in the villages along the banks of the River Ganga, warning people not to venture near the river,” he added.

He said that flood monitoring posts are continuously relaying information about the rising water levels to the administration and senior officials.

Public announcements are also being made in villages along the banks of the River Ganga, warning people not to venture near the river.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the prevailing state situation in a high-level meeting with Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, following the India Meteorological Department’s orange alert across several districts and continuous heavy rainfall since Monday night.

CM Dhami reviewed the state’s monsoon readiness, assessing rainfall, road blockages, river water levels and waterlogging. He also sought ongoing relief efforts and the preparedness of the administration to deal with any emergency.

(With ANI inputs)