Jana Nayagan: Good news for Thalapathy Vijay fans as H Vinoth teases deleted scenes to be added in CM Vijay’s final film

H Vinoth has revealed that Jana Nayagan may soon offer fans more than what was shown in theatres, with plans to release previously unseen footage in the coming days.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/jana-nayagan-good-news-for-thalapathy-vijay-fans-as-h-vinoth-teases-deleted-scenes-to-be-added-in-cm-vijays-final-film-8486176/ Copy









H Vinoth teases deleted scenes to be added (PC: Twitter)





Thalapathy Vijay fans may soon have another reason to visit theatres. Just days after Jana Nayagan hit the big screen, director H Vinoth has shared an exciting update that has created fresh buzz around the film. The action drama, which released on July 23 after a seven-month delay, has continued to draw audiences despite receiving mixed reviews from critics. With Vijay stepping away from acting to focus on his political journey as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, every update related to his final film has become a major talking point. Now, fans could soon get to watch scenes that were originally left out of the theatrical version.

H Vinoth confirms six deleted scenes to be added in Thalapathy Vijay starrer

A success meet for Jana Nayagan was held in Chennai where the cast and crew celebrated the film’s theatrical run with fans. During the event, H Vinoth was asked whether any scenes had been removed from the final cut of the movie. The director confirmed that six scenes were indeed deleted before release.

“Yes, there are six scenes that we had deleted. There are two fun (comedy) scenes featuring sir (Vijay), two action scenes and two other emotional scenes,” said the director. When asked about their release, Vinoth added, “It depends on what production has planned.” The host then pointed out that the final decision should come from the director. Responding to this, Vinoth said, “No, I am ready. We will think about adding them from next week or so.”

If everything goes according to plan, audiences watching Jana Nayagan in theatres from next week could get to experience these additional scenes.

Jana Nayagan continues to perform well at the box office

Jana Nayagan opened in cinemas on July 23 after facing a seven-month delay from its original release plan. The film received mixed reviews from critics. While some reviewers felt the original Telugu version was stronger, audiences have continued to support the film in large numbers.

The movie has already crossed more than Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Tamil releases of the year. Since this is Vijay’s final film before dedicating himself fully to politics, fan interest has remained exceptionally high. The film also made headlines recently after screenings in Chennai were reportedly halted because minors were found watching the A-rated film, leading to arguments at some theatres.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. The film was initially scheduled to release on January 9 but was postponed because of a delay in CBFC certification. Earlier this year, the movie also suffered an online leak before its theatrical release.

The action drama stars Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. The supporting cast includes Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani.