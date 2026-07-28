Lock Upp 2: Ram Kapoor reveals he helped his father die in another SHOCKING confession on the reality show, 'He just wanted...'

Actor Ram Kapoor left viewers emotional after revealing on Lock Upp 2 that he helped his father plan his death while battling terminal pancreatic cancer. His heartfelt confession also shed light on the lasting impact the decision had on his family.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/lock-upp-season-2-ram-kapoor-reveals-he-helped-his-father-die-in-another-shocking-confession-on-the-reality-show-8486282/ Copy









Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp 2 (PC: Twitter)





Actor Ram Kapoor made one of the most emotional revelations of his career on the latest episode of Lock Upp 2. During a deeply personal conversation, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star opened up about his father’s battle with terminal pancreatic cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficult promise he made during his final days. The confession left fellow contestants visibly moved and quickly became one of the most viral moments from the reality show. While speaking about the painful chapter of his life, Ram shared how standing by his father’s final wish came at a personal cost. Ram Kapoor also revealed that the decision affected his relationship with his family in ways that continue to this day.

Ram Kapoor recalls helping his father during his final days

During the episode, Ram Kapoor revealed that his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 63. According to the actor, surgery was not an option, and 18 chemotherapy sessions, the illness continued to progress. It was during this difficult period that his father spoke openly about his final wishes and asked Ram to help him prepare for the end. However, when the cancer came back during the COVID-19 pandemic, his father decided not to fight it the second time.

The actor shared, “I helped my father plan his death. His cancer relapsed during the COVID period. He called Gautami (Ram Kapoor’s wife) and told her that he wanted to talk to me. On the call, we discussed everything. And, basically, he had decided that he didn’t wish to fight the disease anymore.”

Ram shared that he stayed by his father’s side throughout the ordeal and honoured the promise he had made. Recalling those moments proved overwhelming for the actor, who broke down while narrating the story.

“My mother and sister still don’t talk to me”: Ram Kapoor

Ram Kapoor also revealed that his decision created a deep rift within the family. He said his mother and sister have not spoken to him for years because of the role he played in fulfilling his father’s wishes. The actor said his father asked him to keep his decision private and not leave him alone in the ICU. Ram further said, “No one knew there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go. I had promised him I would do it, but I didn’t know if I would be strong enough. Somehow he knew that Ram could do this. He was scared of being alone, but he wasn’t scared of dying. I don’t want anyone to cry at my funeral. ‘If I die, I want you to cremate me the very same day.’ Somehow, I held his hand, and every day I helped him go. My mother and my sister still don’t talk to me. It’s been more than five years. But I think it’s one of the best things a child can do for their parents.”

Despite the emotional burden, Ram said he does not regret standing by his father during his final days. He explained that the experience changed his perspective on life and taught him the importance of compassion, dignity and being present for loved ones when they need support the most.

Ram Kapoor in Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor is one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp 2, grabbing attention with his bold personality, emotional revelations, and confrontations inside the jail. The actor has been in spotlight with his shocking personal revelations, where he revealed he helped his terminally ill father plan his death, a decision that led to a rift with his family and also opened up about being molested at the age of 13.