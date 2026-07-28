Lock Upp Season 2: Shilpa Shinde breaks down over family issues, says ‘Main anaath hoon’ in emotional confession, 'Family hoke bhi...'

Shilpa Shinde gets candid about her difficult journey on Lock Upp Season 2, revealing painful memories and expressing her feelings about relationships and family.





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Shilpa Shinde opens up about painful family dispute (PC: Twitter)





Shilpa Shinde has opened up about a painful phase of her personal life on Lock Upp Season 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, leaving everyone inside the show and viewers outside deeply emotional. Known for her outspoken personality and strong opinions, the actor revealed a side of herself that she had rarely spoken about publicly. During a recent episode, Shilpa spoke about her struggles with family relationships and shared how she feels despite having a family, she has experienced loneliness.

Shilpa Shinde reveals her painful family experience

During the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, Shilpa was asked to reveal one of her secrets after Shivangi Joshi disclosed her secret and put her at risk for the week. While opening up about her life, Shilpa shared that she feels like an orphan despite having a family.

Shilpa said, “Log family family bolte hain, logon ke pass family nahi hoti aur mere pass family hoke bhi main anaath hoon. Main koi sympathy gain nahi kar rahi hoon. Main shelter house main rehti hoon jab bhi aati hoon aur Karjat mera second home tha but ab voh mera first home hai. Kyunki I have almost left Mumbai.”

Shilpa recalls being forced to leave her house

Shilpa further revealed that the incident happened around three years ago after she underwent shoulder surgery. She claimed that her brother was influenced by his wife and her mother was influenced by her brother. She said, “It’s been three years. I had undergone shoulder surgery, and my brother was influenced by his wife. My mother, in turn, was influenced by my brother. On the fifth day after my surgery, I was forced to leave my own house.”

Sharing more details, she added, “Now you’ll ask, ‘Were they really so bad that they threw you out?’ No, circumstances were created because they knew I am a woman with a lot of self-respect. I left the house at 11 pm that night. My mother didn’t stop me because she had come under my brother’s influence.”

Shilpa says she felt like a doormat in relationships

Talking about her connection with other contestants, Shilpa said she could relate to Harshad because she sees parts of her own journey in him. She explained that being available for people all the time often leads others to take advantage.

She said, “When you’re always available for people, they take advantage of you. They use you, and you become a doormat. I have been the doormat in my own family.” Shilpa also shared that when she visits Mumbai and stays at hotels, people often question why she does not stay at her own house. She said she gives excuses about having guests at home but the reality is different.

See viral video of Shilpa Shinde here

Shilpa talks about her future and her decision about family

Shilpa Shinde also revealed that she has decided not to reconnect with her family and has even mentioned this in her will. She said, “I will never speak to my family again. I’ve even written my will stating that I have no relationship with them.”

Explaining why she joined the show, Shilpa said her aim is not to gain sympathy but to create something meaningful. She shared, “People ask me why I’m doing this show. The reason is that I want to build a shelter home, not just a home. That’s why I’m here. I don’t want anyone’s sympathy. This is simply who I am.”

She added that while many people feel depressed because they do not have a family, it can also be painful to have a family and still feel disconnected from them. Shilpa also revealed that she has not met her mother for a long time, although she wishes to see her.