Threads and Craft Unveils 'Ananta Kriti', a New Platform for Handcrafted Fashion, Artisans and Independent Labels

Threads and Craft, the homegrown label founded by Lakshmi K, is set to present Ananta Kriti, its grandest showcase till date, from August 26-28 at Aga Khan Hall, New Delhi. Conceived as a celebration of handcrafted textiles, thoughtful design and India’s enduring weaving traditions, the three-day event brings together clothing, accessories and handcrafted products under one roof.



Beyond being just another holiday shopping destination, Ananta Kriti has built a platform that tries to bring together artisans and buyers through narratives about craft, fabric and design. This first edition has been organised keeping in mind Raksha Bandhan, allowing attendees to explore the fashion and festive items created by Indian labels and designers.

Ananta Kriti’s range will feature ethnic and contemporary womenswear, children’s wear, handloom sarees, Indo-Western designs, unstitched and semi-stitched wear made from fabrics like cotton, cotton-silk, ikat, kalamkari and hand block prints.

True to the philosophy of the label, much of the fabric used has been directly sourced from weaving clusters of India, in alignment with Lakshmi’s passion for natural and regional textiles and crafts.

“Ananta Kriti was envisioned as a platform where one would find the story of the products that have been created with love and care. For me, every textile has a story, every creation tells you about its maker. The intention was to take the idea of Ananta Kriti to various cities and create a platform that would bring together artisans and connoisseurs of their creations,” says Lakshmi K, Founder, Threads and Craft.

Ananta Kriti’s Delhi-based event is the first of an ongoing series that will visit various Indian cities in the future to provide the artisans and the hand-crafted business a platform to exhibit their work.



The show will be open to visitors from 10:00 am to 07:00 pm and will showcase a specially curated selection of clothing, jewellery, accessories, and other handcrafted items from participating labels.



Event Details

Event: Ananta Kriti by Threads and Craft

Dates: 26-28 August

Venue: Aga Khan Hall, New Delhi

Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Entry: Free

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For more information, please contact – 9217391347