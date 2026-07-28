Across 54 matches, Saransh has scored 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries in the domestic circuit





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/who-is-saransh-jain-veteran-madhya-pradesh-cricketer-called-up-for-2-match-test-series-in-sri-lanka-8486085/ Copy









Central Zone’s Saransh Jain plays a shot during the Duleep Trophy Final match between Central Zone and South Zone at BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday, September 13, 2025. (Photo: IANS)





Veteran Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain has earned his maiden India Test call-up for the two-match series against Sri Lanka after years of consistent performances in domestic cricket. The 33-year-old has been picked as Washington Sundar continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury, with the all-rounder expected to miss the opening Test.

The selectors wanted a specialist right-arm off-spinner in the squad, and Saransh’s recent performances made him the obvious choice.

Saransh further strengthened his case during the recent India A tour of Sri Lanka. Playing in familiar spin-friendly conditions, he claimed six wickets across the two unofficial Tests and also scored an unbeaten 70, proving his value with both bat and ball. His all-round display played a key role in earning his first senior India call-up.

Saransh Jain’s background

Born on March 31, 1993, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Saransh is a left-handed batter and a right-arm off-spinner who has quietly built an impressive domestic career over the last decade. He made his first-class debut in 2014 and has represented Madhya Pradesh, Central Zone, Rest of India and India A.

He was a key member of Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy-winning side under Chandrakant Pandit, he has earned a reputation for bowling long, disciplined spells while also contributing useful runs in the lower order.

His first-class numbers highlight his consistency. Across 54 matches, Saransh has scored 2,223 runs at an average of 31.75, including two centuries and 14 half-centuries. With the ball, he has taken 188 wickets at an average of 27.30, including 10 five-wicket hauls, making him one of the most reliable spin-bowling all-rounders in the domestic circuit.

He has also featured in 47 List A matches and 21 T20s for Madhya Pradesh. These performances over several seasons finally convinced the selectors that he was ready for the next step.

Saransh also brings variety to the Indian attack. With Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar providing left-arm orthodox spin and Kuldeep Yadav offering left-arm wrist spin, the inclusion of a specialist right-arm finger spinner gives India another option in Sri Lankan conditions.

India will play the first Test in Galle from August 15 to 19 before the second Test in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka for two Tests

Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan (subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh.