Who is Sarvesh Kusare? India’s first medallist in men’s High Jump at Commonwealth Games

Sarvesh Kushare comes from Devargaon village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, where his father works as an onion farmer





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India’s Sarvesh Kushare celebrates after winning the silver medal in the men’s high jump final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 27, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)





Sarvesh Kushare created history at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s high jump event. The 31-year-old, who is also a National record holder, cleared the required 2.25m but narrowly missed out on the gold after losing to Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford on countback.

Both athletes failed to clear 2.28m but Beckford had one fewer failed attempt which handed him the gold medal. England’s Jack Kimani claimed the bronze with a jump of 2.20m.

The silver was Kushare’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games and came on his debut at the event. It also improved on the bronze won by Tejaswin Shankar at the 2022 Birmingham Games, which was India’s only previous medal in the men’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kushare on X, writing, “A spectacular Silver for Sarvesh Kushare in Men’s High Jump at #CWG2026! His determination and consistency have been noteworthy. India is proud of him. Wishing him many more successes ahead.”

Sarvesh Kushare’s background

Kushare’s journey to the podium has been built on years of hard work and perseverance. He comes from Devargaon village in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, where his father works as an onion farmer. As a young athlete, Kushare did not have access to modern training facilities. Instead, his father, who also coached him, prepared makeshift landing pits using corn husks, cotton and agricultural waste so he could practise high jump.

His rise in Indian athletics has been steady. A late entrant to the national circuit, Kushare competed in his first national event at the 2014 Junior Championships when he was nearly 20 years old. He won his first national gold at the 2018 Indian Open with a jump of 2.24m before improving to 2.26m to win the same event in 2019. He later cleared 2.27m to win gold at the 2022 National Games.

This year has been the best of his career. Earlier this month, Kushare became the first Indian high jumper to finish on the podium at a Diamond League meet after securing third place in Monaco with a jump of 2.26m. He also set a new national record of 2.31m while winning gold at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar.

At the 2025 World Athletics Championships, he became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s high jump final and finished sixth.

Speaking after winning the silver medal, Kushare said, “It’s my first medal, also my first medal at a major event. Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games are the Games that push for the Olympics. I want to win a medal. I will do my best. I want to win a gold medal at the Asian Games.”

He also thanked fellow high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who offered him advice during the competition before withdrawing to focus on the decathlon. “He is a good player. We will do more competitions. We will do our best,” Kushare said.

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