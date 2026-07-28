Parliament Monsoon Session: The Anti-Paper Leak Bill is being discussed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament. While, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the government’s ego, Kiren Rijiju was of the opinion that ‘situation still better that Emergency’





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Anti-paper leak Bill discussion in Parliament: Why was it Kiren Rijiju vs Akhilesh Yadav? (PTI)





New Delhi: During the monsoon session, the Lok Sabha is witnessing a fierce uproar over the anti-paper leak bill. The opposition has spared no effort in cornering the government on this issue. Initially, the bill was scheduled for six hours for discussion, but at the opposition’s demand, this time has been extended to 10 hours. Speaker Om Birla has also allowed all members to express their views.

During the debate on amendments to the anti-paper leak bill in the Lok Sabha, a commotion erupted when Abhishek Banerjee stood up to speak. The TMC MP stated that the party supports the bill but will not back down from holding the government accountable on the NEET issue. The commotion intensified when the Speaker asked Mahua Moitra to return to her seat, but she refused.

‘By removing one ‘Pradhan’, you effectively saved…’

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “Which is better, a situation where the government listens to a student protest and introduces a bill in Parliament, or one where the government imposes a nationwide Emergency to crush the protest?”

Replying to the Union Minister, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says, “I did not witness the Emergency firsthand, but we have seen echoes of what happened then right here in the national capital…The issue is not the law; your intentions are not honest. The moment your intentions become honest, the examination process will also become clean”

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, “…When the Minister (Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan) arrived (at the Parliament), he was welcomed outside the House…Imagine the immense relief the members must have felt and the major crisis from which they were saved. By removing one ‘Pradhan’, you effectively saved the ‘Pradhan Mantri…”