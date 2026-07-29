India at Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule for Day 6 on Wednesday, July 27, Parul Chaudhary and Murali Sreeshankar eye medals

Six boxers can guarantee at least one medal for India as Commonwealth Games 2026 resumes in Glasgow on Day 6 on Wednesday.





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India’s Murali Sreeshankar will be competing for medal in long jump final in CWG 2026 in Glasgow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)





Commonwealth Games 2026: India will look to rise up from ninth place in the Medals Tally at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow as Day 6 of the event begins on Wednesday. India will be eyeing more medal from athletes as National record holder Parul Chaudhary will vie for gold in women’s 3000m steeplechase final.

Indians will be hoping for another medal from long jump event with CWG 2022 silver medallist Murali Sreeshankar already qualifying for the final earlier this week. Parul, who is an Asian Games and Asian Championships medallist, is bidding to win her maiden medal at the CWG as she will also feature in the women’s 5000m later in the tournament as well.

Sreeshankar will be joined by India’s Lokesh Satyanathan, while national record holder Tajinderpal Singh Toor begins his campaign in the men’s shot put qualification alongside Samardeep Singh Gill.

Indian boxers can assure a maximum of six medals on a busy day as they are one win away from guaranteeing themselves a medal by reaching the semifinals. Boxing events have a couple of bronze medals on offer with all semifinalists assured to win at least a bronze.

Sakshi Choudhary (women’s 51kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg), Ankush Yadav (men’s 80kg), Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) and Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg) will all be in quarterfinal action.

India have already assured themselves of four boxing medals with Lovlina Borgohain, Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh, all reaching the semifinals in their respective categories.

Weightlifter Sanjana will compete in the women’s 77kg final while Manpreet Kaur will be India’s medal hope in the women’s shot put final on Wednesday evening.

The swimming event will also enter its final day with Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S. Gowda competing in the men’s 200m freestyle heats, while Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra and India’s para swimmers will also be in action.

India’s para athletics contingent will also feature in medal events, with Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat competing in the men’s discus throw F42-44/F61-64 final, while Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit will line up in the men’s 100m T47 final.

– . Six of India’s finest step into decisive quarter-final bouts, with a Commonwealth Games medal just one victory away. Watch all the boxing action today 4:45 pm onwards, LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV… pic.twitter.com/jJQZ4YYni5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026

Here’s a look at India’s schedule for Wednesday, July 29 (in IST)…

2 PM: Weightlifting – Sanjana in Women’s 77kg Final (Medal Event)

3:12 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats

3:35 PM: Athletics – Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill in Men’s Shot Put Qualifying

3:44 PM: Para Swimming – Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Heats

4:02 PM: Athletics – Animesh Kujur in Men’s 200m Heats

4:45 PM: Boxing – Sakshi Choudhary vs Caitlin Fryers (Northern Ireland) in Women’s 51kg Quarterfinal

5:30 PM: Boxing – Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (New Zealand) in Women’s 70kg Quarterfinal

6:15 PM: Boxing – Sachin Siwach vs Treasure Moremi (Botswana) in Men’s 60kg Quarterfinal

7:00 PM: Boxing – Ankush Yadav vs Jade Micock (Seychelles) in Men’s 80kg Quarterfinal

7:30 PM: Boxing – Narender Berwal vs MIchael Seko (Samoa) in Men’s 90+kg Quarterfinal

8:55 PM: Bowls – India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Namibia in Men’s Pairs Sectional Play

11 PM: Boxing – Jaismine Lamboria vs Elise Glynn (England) in Women’s 57kg Quarterfinal

11:51 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash and Aneesh S Gowda in Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

11:54 PM: Athletics – Sreeshankar Murali and Lokesh Satyanathan in Men’s Long Jump Final (Medal Event)

12:03 AM: Athletics – Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan in Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats

12:31 AM: Athletics – Manpreet Kaur in Women’s Shot Put Final (Medal Event)

12:46 AM: Para Swimming – Suyash Narayan Jadhav and Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni in Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 Final (Medal Event, if they qualify from Heats)

12:55 AM: Para Athletics – Devender Kumar and Sagar Thayat in Men’s Discus Throw F42-44/F61-64 Final (Medal Event)

1:10 AM: Bowls – Nayanmoni Saikia vs Caroline Whitehead (Isle of Man) in Women’s Singles Section Play

1:14 AM: Swimming – Aryan Nehra in Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final (Medal Event)

1:42 AM: Para Athletics – Mohammed Basil M and Dilip Mahadu Gavit in Men’s 100m T47 Final (Medal Event)

2:05 AM: Athletics – Parul Choudhary in Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final (Medal Event)

How can I watch Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE on TV in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 will be LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch live streaming of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 in India?

The Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and app.