Stay Healthy and Refreshed with Dabur Réal Activ – Real Fruit Goodness with no Added Sugar and no added preservatives

By Shalini Saha :- India’s preferred packaged fruit juice brand Réal from India’s leading Natural Health & Ayurveda Company Dabur India Ltd, reinforces its commitment to mindful nutrition with Réal Activ Fruit Juice — a delicious, refreshing range of fruit juices made with no added sugar.

In an age where consumers are increasingly looking for healthier lifestyle options, Réal Activ is redefining how India stays hydrated. With zero added sugar and no added preservatives, Réal Activ delivers the natural goodness of real fruits, making it the ideal companion this summer season throughout the day — from a nourishing breakfast to a smart midday snack.

“As temperatures rise, staying hydrated becomes more critical than ever. Sodas and colas may offer fizz, but they contain 5 cubes of added sugar, no nutrients and hence empty calories in each glass. Réal Activ helps you beat the heat with the fruit goodness— all with no added sugar and no preservatives. With its natural hydration properties and essential nutrients from fruits, Réal Activ is a smart summer essential to ensure healthy hydration on hot and humid days.” Mr. Mayank Kumar, Vice President- Marketing , Dabur India Ltd said.

Consumers today are looking for more than just taste — they want transparency, natural ingredients, and guilt free nutrition. Réal Activ answers that need with a juice that’s full of fruit goodness, with no added sugar. Enjoy the taste and nutrition of fruits throughout the year with Réal Activ’s range of juices. From Apple and Orange to Pomegranate, canberry and Mixed Fruit, each variant offers the real taste of fruit — without the hassle of peeling, cutting, or seasonal unavailability. Whether you’re adding it to your morning meal, swapping out sugary colas, or reaching for a healthier midday refresher, Réal Activ fits seamlessly into modern, health-conscious lifestyles.

“With Réal Activ, we have carefully selected and crafted our juices to provide the best experience of fruit goodness. Whether it’s the centrepiece of your breakfast table, a post-workout refresher, or a smart swap for high-calorie sodas at lunch, Réal Activ fits seamlessly into your routine, providing the essential hydration to your body needs during hot and humid days.” Ms. Monisha Prasher, G.M. Marketing – Foods, Dabur India Ltd said.

Réal Activ Fruit Juices are available at leading retail stores, supermarkets, and e-commerce platforms across India.