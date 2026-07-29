The Times of Bengal

Eight medals in Boxing guaranteed as Ankush, Sachin and Narender reach semi-finals of Commonwealth Games 2026

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A total of eight medals in Boxing is confirmed for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026. After Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Chaudhary confirmed a bronze medal for themselves by reaching the semis, A

Published: July 29, 2026, 7:56 PM IST






sachin siwach

India’s Sachin Siwach celebrates after winning the men’s 60kg boxing quarter-final bout against Botswana’s Treasure Moremi at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (IANS/Biplab Banerjee)


A total of eight medals in Boxing is confirmed for India at the Commonwealth Games 2026. After Sakshi Chaudhary and Arundhati Chaudhary confirmed a bronze medal for themselves by reaching the semis, Ankush, Sachin Siwach and Narender also qualified to the last four stages of the competition on Wednesday at the SEC Center in Glasgow.

More to follow…


Read more:
Commonwealth Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualifies for men’s Shot Put final – Watch



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