Commonwealth Games 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor qualifies for men’s Shot Put final

Indian shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor made a strong statement at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, securing his spot in the final round without needing to push to his absolute limits. Competing in Group A of the qualification stage, the 31-year-old national record holder needed just two attempts to surpass the automatic qualification threshold of 20.00m.

Toor opened his campaign with a solid throw of 19.93m, missing the direct entry mark by just seven centimeters. He quickly corrected his technique on his second effort, sending the iron ball to 20.14m to clear the barrier with ease.

With his qualification confirmed, Toor opted to pass on his third and final throw to save energy for the medal contest. His 20.14m mark stood as the second-best throw across both qualification groups.

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This performance marks a successful return to the Commonwealth Games stage for Toor, who missed the 2022 Birmingham edition because of a groin injury.

Tajinder Pal Singh Toor’s brilliant 20.14m throw seals his place in the Men’s Shot Put Final. 👏 Watch the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #Glasgow2026 #GlasgowMeinTiranga #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/qXoXl4hAoj — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 29, 2026

The two-time Asian Games gold medalist previously finished eighth at the 2018 Games in Gold Coast. Holding a national record of 21.77m set in 2023 and a season-best mark of 21.03m, Toor enters Thursday’s final as one of the top contenders for a podium finish.

Joining Toor in the final is 25-year-old Indian thrower Samardeep Singh Gill, who advanced through Group B. Gill set his best mark of the morning on his very first attempt, recording a throw of 19.95m. He followed up with 19.75m on his second effort before registering a foul on his third attempt.

Despite missing the automatic 20.00m threshold, Gill’s opening throw was more than enough to place him fifth overall among the 15 competing athletes across both groups. Gill enters the final with a personal and season-best distance of 20.46m, giving India two solid representatives in the medal event.

The qualification round featured 15 athletes split across two groups, with seven competing in Group A and eight in Group B. To reach Thursday’s final, competitors needed to throw at least 20.00m or finish among the top 12 overall performers.

Defending champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand led the entire field, topping Group A and overall standings with a first-round throw of 21.03m. Walsh remains the favorite for gold, but both Indian throwers earned their places in the final 12 with comfortable performances. The shot put final takes place on Thursday, where the medals will be decided.