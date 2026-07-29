PF account after job switch: How to track, merge, transfer your retirement savings

Many employees leave behind PF accounts when they switch jobs. To make it easier to access these funds, EPFO has launched a new e-portal that helps members locate old accounts and transfer balances to their active UAN online. Check the complete details and benefits here.





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The new platform has been introduced to simplify PF-related services by reducing paperwork and office visits. Representational Image





Changed jobs several times and forgotten about your old PF balance? EPFO has launched a new digital e-portal that aims to make it easier for employees to locate and manage their previous provident fund accounts.

With the launch of this portal, EPF subscribers can now track old or inactive PF accounts and move their funds to an active UAN through an online process using official identity authentication. The new facility was announced by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje in a written response to MP VK Sreekandan’s question in the Lok Sabha.

What benefits will EPF members get from the new e-portal?

The Central Government and the Ministry of Labour have stated that the new platform has been introduced to simplify PF-related services by reducing paperwork and office visits. The user-friendly website will enable EPF members to access and complete various services online without having to visit an EPFO office.

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Now, old and closed accounts can be identified

You will get the option to transfer the balance of old accounts directly to your new UAN or apply for settlement online.

Joint Declaration for Know Your Customer (KYC) update can also be submitted online on the portal.

Digital authentication will make verification faster, thereby reducing manual intervention and eliminating the scope for fraud.

Will I get help even if I completely forget my old PF number?

The government informed Parliament that the portal will benefit EPF members who possess old PF account details or related identification information. However, it also made it clear that no new mechanism is currently being considered for those who have lost all details of their previous PF accounts.

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What was the need for this portal?

More than 80 million people are currently part of the EPF system. Prior to the launch of UAN in 2014, employees received separate PF account numbers whenever they changed jobs, leading to several old accounts being forgotten or left inactive. The new portal will help members locate and claim these funds through a simpler online process.

EPFO has also started the process of adding annual interest of 8.25 per cent to members’ provident fund accounts for the financial year. Subscribers will receive SMS notifications once the amount is credited, helping them keep track of their retirement savings.