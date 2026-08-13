Anupama Parameswaran saysshe lost herself in a past relationship: ‘Instead of blooming, I started to shrink, had gone through narcissistic abuse for two years’





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/entertainment/anupama-parameswaran-hints-her-relationship-with-dhruv-vikram-was-narcissistic-abuse-says-most-dangerous-8500363/ Copy









Anupama Parameswaran and actor Dhruv Vikram (PC- Instagram)





Actor Anupama Parameswaran has opened up about a difficult phase in her life and revealed that she spent two years dealing with what she described as narcissistic abuseThe actor, who had earlier shared a cryptic Instagram post about letting go and finding peace, said there was a long and painful journey behind those wordsIn a new interview with I AM with Dhanya Varma, Anupama spoke about what she went through and how she is slowly finding herself again.

Talking about the reaction to her post, Anupama said, “There are 2 set of peopleOne which said that oh she is healingWhich is great, that I am finally healing and finding peace in lifeObviously the other side where they said random stuffThat post did not come overnightThere was so much behind that post… There is two years of pain, physical, emotional destruction, behind that one postI did not want to post some random picture… I wanted to post something when I was ready, when I actually healThere was a journey of a girl who identified something really big about herself and life, and who took her time to heal and voice something so important.”

Anupama then spoke about the experience that she had been healing from“I have gone through narcissistic abuse for two yearsI can imagine a few categories of people nowFirst, people like me, when I first saw Madonna Sebastian talking about narcissistic abuse in a reel on Instagram, and my reaction to that was so physical that I started shiveringThe first category who know who have suffered, the family and friends who have seen someone sufferThe second category who have no idea about itThey must have heard the term but they did not have to research about it, and the third one who would called it gender-based, and post negative comments based on assumptionsThe next category is to who I want to talk to, those who have been there and haven’t identified it yetThat is the most dangerous category.”

Without revealing the identity of the person involved, Anupama said the relationship had a major impact on herShe recalled how she started losing herself and even lost a significant amount of weight during that periodAccording to the actor, instead of growing and becoming happier, she felt herself becoming smaller.

What did Anupama post?

Last month, Anupama shared a video of herself enjoying nature and spending time at the beachHer caption suggested that she had finally decided to move on from a difficult chapter of her life.

She wrote, “Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace✂️And today, peace found meFrom today, I choose my voiceI choose my lifeNo more permissionsNo more fearJust me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mineAnd there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time…Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too longI love you all❤️”

She further added, “Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, and filling my life with so much loveIf I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt itEvery message, every prayer, every ounce of kindness reached me when I needed it the mostThank you, Universe, for leading me back to myselfHere’s to healingHere’s to freedomHere’s to choosing myselfAnd here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own✨”

Was Anupama dating Dhruv Vikram?

Anupama and actor Dhruv Vikram were rumoured to be dating in early 2025 after they worked together on Mari Selvaraj’s Bison KaalamaadanThe speculation grew after an unverified picture, allegedly showing the two kissing, circulated onlineFans also claimed that the picture was used as the display image for a Spotify playlist reportedly shared by the two.

Their public interactions further fuelled the rumoursAt an awards show, Anupama blushed when Dhruv wished her on her birthday and referred to him as her “2 AM call”Later, Dhruv shared a picture with Anupama from an awards event in Mumbai, which she reposted with a heart.

However, the two eventually stopped sharing posts about each other, leading to further speculation among fans about their relationshipNeither Anupama nor Dhruv has publicly confirmed their relationship.

Anupama Parameswaran’s work

Anupama Parameswaran made her acting debut with the successful Malayalam film Premam in 2015She has since appeared in several popular films across Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada cinema, including Kodi (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017), Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi (2017), Natasaarvabhowma (2019), Karthikeya 2 (2022), Tillu Square (2024), Dragon (2025) and Paradha (2025).

Dhruv Vikram’s work

Dhruv Vikram is an Indian actor, singer and lyricist who primarily works in Tamil cinemaThe son of veteran actor Vikram, he made his acting debut with Adithya Varma in 2019 and later shared the screen with his father in Mahaan (2022)In recent years, Dhruv has also focused on his music career, lending his voice to both film and independent songsHe was last seen in the 2025 sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan.