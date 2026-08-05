Salman Khan remembers late Pradeep Rawat with nostalgic throwback picture from Baaghi, pays tribute to late actor

Salman Khan paid tribute to Pradeep Rawat by sharing a nostalgic picture from their Baaghi daysThe actor’s post brought back memories of their collaboration and celebrated the late star’s contribution to Indian cinema.
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Salman Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to his Baaghi co-star, Pradeep Rawat, after his demiseThe actor shared a still from their 1990 romantic drama on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Shared many good moments with you brother.May you rest in peace.” The emotional post reflected their bond and Salman’s fond memories with the late actor.
See Salman Khan’s heartwarming post for Pradeep Rawat here
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