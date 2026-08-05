DPL 2026: Bizarre football kick type run-out helps Outer Delhi Warriors secure crucial one point

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with cricket fans describing it as one of the most bizarre dismissals they had ever witnessed





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Bizarre run out DPL 2026(Credits: Screengrab)





Cricket has produced its fair share of unusual dismissals over the years, but a dramatic moment in the Delhi Premier League has left fans and players equally stunnedA rare run-out, triggered by an angry kick from a batter, has gone viral on social media, with many calling it a “one in a million” incident.

The bizarre dismissal took place during a thrilling contest and quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

The incident unfolded during a tense phase of the match when both teams were fighting hard for every runAfter playing the ball into the field, the batting pair attempted a quick singleHowever, confusion between the two batters led to a mix-up in the middle of the pitch.

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One batter was left stranded as the fielding side moved swiftly to complete what looked like a routine run-out.

Just when it seemed the batter had accepted his fate, frustration took overIn anger, he kicked his bat away after being caught short of the crease.

What a run out by Himmat Singh 💥

A run out,out of nowhere in Delhi Premier League pic.twitter.com/sqVDV5ieSo — StrangerMan (@_StrangerMan7) August 4, 2026

The unexpected kick turned into an extraordinary twist as the bat rolled back towards the stumpsThe ball, which had already been thrown in by the fielders, struck the moving bat before deflecting onto the stumps, completing one of the strangest run-outs seen on a cricket fieldThe unusual sequence left everyone watching in disbelief.

Players from both teams initially looked confused before realising what had happenedEven the commentators struggled to believe the sequence of events, while spectators inside the stadium reacted with laughter and amazement.

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with cricket fans describing it as one of the most bizarre dismissals they had ever witnessed.

Cricket has witnessed several freak moments involving run-outs, unusual deflections and strange dismissals over the yearsHowever, this incident stood out because it involved an emotional reaction from the batter that unintentionally played a role in the dismissalIt was not a planned piece of fielding brilliance or a lucky ricochet, but a chain of events that very few could have imagined.

The viral video has already generated thousands of reactions online, with many fans calling it a reminder that cricket can still surprise even the most experienced followers of the gameWhile the dismissal proved costly for the batting side, it also produced a moment that is likely to be replayed for years.