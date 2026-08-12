Atif Aslam on 10-years India ban: ‘I don’t miss working there; my fans listen with VPN’

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam credits India ban for his musical journey, says ‘I would not have been able to explore myself’.





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Atif Aslam (PC-Instagram)





Almost a decade after Pakistani artistes were stopped from working in India, singer Atif Aslam has opened up about his relationship with his Indian fans and how the ban changed his musical journeyThe singer has not recorded a new song for the Indian music industry since 2016, but says his fans in the country have continued to support his music.

Speaking on the One on One with The Kris Fade Show Podcast, Atif said he misses his Indian fans but does not miss working in the countryHe revealed that fans have continued to find ways to listen to his songs despite the restrictions“It was the decision of their governmentFor the past 10 years, I haven’t done a song over there”, the singer said.

Atif Aslam reveals his fans in India still listen to his songs by using VPN (Virtual Private Network)He revealed, “My fans are listening with VPN, they would burn the CDs and give them to peopleNot that I appreciate piracy, but it will reach wherever it has to reachI’ve always wanted to tell you that I miss you guysI don’t miss working over there, but I miss you guys, because I have learned a lot from playback singing.”

Atif also said the difficult phase gave him an opportunity to focus on his own music“If this ban never happened, I think I would have been unable to make my own musicSo, I thank you guys for that as wellI really appreciate that you guys have stood by me and you poured in so much love at the concerts, at the albums, about my songsI thank people who have banned me as well because I would not have been able to explore myself”, Aslam concluded.

Atif Aslam’s songs in Bollywood

Atif Aslam has sung dozens of major hit songs in Bollywood movies, beginning with his debut track Aadat for Kalyug in 2005Some of his most famous tracks include Pehli Nazar Mein (Race, 2008), Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, 2009), Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, 2009), and Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017).

The singer said he now plans to release more music, including an album almost every year, and collaborate with artists from different backgrounds.

His upcoming project Borderless World will feature musicians, composers, lyricists, songwriters and choreographers from different generationsMeanwhile, on July 31, Atif released his fourth album, Subah Aye Na, nearly 18 years after his previous album Meri Kahani, which was released in 2008.