Batwara 1947 Advance Booking Day 1: Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta’s film sees big jump in pre-sales, but will it cross Rs 10 crore mark?

With just a day left before its theatrical debut, the Partition drama has recorded a noticeable rise in ticket sales across cinemas as audiences prepare for its first-day release.





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Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta starrer gets a boost (PC: Twitter)





The countdown to Batwara 1947 is almost over and the Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer is entering theatres with considerable curiosityDirected by Rajkumar Santoshi, the period drama brings together a much-loved cast for a story set against the backdrop of PartitionSunny Deol’s return to the big screen after Border 2 has added to the anticipation around the filmBacked by Aamir Khan Productions, the movie has also generated interest because of its emotional subject and large-scale presentationWith only hours left before release the focus has now shifted towards its opening-day box office prospects and advance booking numbers.

Batwara 1947 advance booking shows a sharp rise

The latest advance-booking figures show a noticeable improvement for Batwara 1947As per Sacnilk, the film has recorded around Rs 1.40 crore gross in advance bookings for Day 1 across IndiaIt has sold approximately 52,408 tickets through 8,335 shows in the Hindi 2D format.

The numbers mark a significant jump from the earlier stage of bookingsHowever the film still needs stronger momentum through the remaining hours if it wants to enter the opening day with a comfortable lead.

Awarapan 2 gives Batwara 1947 tough competition

The biggest challenge comes from Awarapan 2 which is releasing in the same Independence Day windowEmraan Hashmi‘s film has been ahead in advance sales and the gap between the two releases has become an important talking point ahead of Day 1.

Earlier expectations suggested that the Sunny Deol starrer could comfortably target a double-digit opening because of the actor’s popularity and the holiday periodThe current pre-sales however indicate that the film may need strong spot bookings to reach that level.

What are the current box office numbers?

As per Sacnilk the Rs 1.40 crore advance gross for Batwara 1947 is based on 52,408 tickets sold across 8,335 showsWhen blocked seats are included the gross rises to around Rs 3.70 croreDelhi remains among the better-performing circuits while Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have also shown movement in pre-sales.

Can Batwara 1947 cross Rs 10 crore?

The Rs 10-crore opening target is still possible but the film will need a strong response from audiences once shows beginEarly reviews and word of mouth could play an important role in determining how much the film earns on its first day.

Batwara 1947 marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after nearly three decadesThe film also brings Aamir Khan into the collaboration as producerBased on Asghar Wajahat‘s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai the movie features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh and Ali Fazal in important rolesThe technical team includes Academy Award winning composer A.RRahman, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar and 12 National Award winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan.

What could change the opening day?

Advance bookings provide only part of the box office pictureSince Batwara 1947 is a period drama with an emotional subject its audience response could become clearer after the first showsIf viewers respond positively to the performances and story the film could gain momentum during the Independence Day weekendFor now the numbers show improvement but the final opening will depend heavily on walk-in audiences and word of mouth.