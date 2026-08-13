Sunny Deol Join Narula Institute of Technology’s Swagatam 2026, Inspiring Students at Induction Programme

Narula Institute of Technology (NiT), a JIS Group Educational Initiative committed to academic excellence and holistic development, hosted its Induction Programme 2026–27 at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, KolkataThe programme welcomed the new batch of students and marked the beginning of their academic journey with inspiration, industry exposure and opportunities for holistic growth.

The programme brought together an eminent gathering of personalities from public life, academia, healthcare, cinema, spirituality and industryThe distinguished guests included SmtAgnimitra Paul, Cabinet Minister-in-Charge for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengal; Sunny Deol, renowned Indian actor; MrRajkumar Santoshi, renowned film director, producer and screenwriter; DrKunal Sarkar, Director and Senior Consultant in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery; ProfTapas Chakraborty, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), West Bengal; Swami Vedatitananda Ji Maharaj of Belur Math; Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group; Sardar Amrik Singh, Deputy Managing Director, JIS Group; Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group; Sardar Harinder Pal Singh, Trustee, JIS Group and Prof(Dr.) Subhram Das, Principal, Narula Institute of Technology and senior management of JIS Group and Narula Institute of Technology.

A major highlight of the programme was the presence of Sunny Deol, who interacted with the students and shared insights from his remarkable journey in the Indian film industryHe also spoke about his upcoming film Batwara 1947His interaction with the students added a unique dimension to the induction programme, offering the young audience an opportunity to engage with a celebrated personality and draw inspiration from his experiences and journey.

The presence of eminent academic leaders from MAKAUT, Jadavpur University and the University of Calcutta, along with accomplished personalities from cinema, healthcare, spirituality and industry, reinforced the importance of a multidimensional approach to educationTheir participation highlighted the significance of academic excellence, innovation, leadership, values and real-world exposure in preparing students for an evolving future.

Addressing the new students, the distinguished guests encouraged them to embrace this new chapter with confidence, perseverance, discipline, curiosity and an open mindThey emphasised that higher education extends beyond academic achievement and serves as a transformative phase that shapes personality, values, leadership capabilities and professional aspirations.

The programme reflected NiT’s strong commitment to 360-degree student development, providing learners with opportunities to explore diverse fields beyond conventional classroom educationExposure to accomplished personalities, industry leaders, innovators, academics and thought leaders is aimed at broadening students’ perspectives and helping them become confident, adaptable and future-ready professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “The induction programme marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our studentsAt JIS Group, we believe that education goes beyond classrooms and examinations; it is about developing confidence, character, curiosity and the ability to navigate a rapidly changing worldWe are delighted to welcome our new students and hope that their journey at Narula Institute of Technology becomes one of discovery, growth and meaningful achievement.”

The programme also emphasised the importance of nurturing communication, creativity, leadership, innovation, collaboration and social responsibilityalongside academic excellenceThe interactions with eminent personalities offered students valuable perspectives on perseverance, ambition, leadership and the importance of pursuing their aspirations with determination.

Swagatam 2026 set an inspiring and energetic tone for the new academic session, welcoming students into the wider JIS Group ecosystem and introducing them to an educational environment centred on learning, innovation, collaboration, values and personal transformation.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment from Narula Institute of Technology to nurturing future-ready professionals and responsible citizens, equipped not only with knowledge and technical skills but also with confidence, character, creativity and a strong sense of responsibility towards society.