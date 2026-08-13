A Flavourful Independence Day Celebration At Shiraz Golden Restaurant

This Independence Day, Shiraz Golden Restaurant invites food lovers to come together, unwind and indulge in a flavourful culinary experience that celebrates the rich and diverse culinary heritage of IndiaWhether it’s a relaxed family outing or a leisurely meal with friends, Shiraz offers the perfect setting to mark the spirit of freedom with great food, cherished traditions and memorable moments.

Where: Shiraz Golden Restaurant – Mallick Bazar, Chinar Park, Ajay Nagar, Baghajatin, Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, Netaji Nagar and Bidhannagar



When: 14th – 16th August, 2026

Timings: Lunch & Dinner: 12 PM – 12 AM

Meal For Two: Rs 750 /-

Amongst an array of dishes, guests can enjoy a classic range of Biryanis including Chicken, Chicken Special, Mutton, Mutton Special, Egg and Vegetarian options to suit every palateThe kebab selection features favourites such as Chicken Shiraz Special Kebabs, Chicken Lahsuni Kebabs, Chicken Kasturi Kebabs, Mutton Barra Kebabs, Mutton Boti Kebabs, Mutton Reshmi Kebabs, Fish Afghani Kebabs, Paneer Malai Tikka Kebabs and many moreGuests can also relish indulgent gravies like Chicken Kassa, Chicken Rezala, Mutton Reshmi Butter Masala, Mutton Liver Fry and Mutton Brain Masala, paired with an assorted variety of Indian flatbreads, rice and pulao.

Staying true to its legacy of authenticity and excellence, Shiraz Golden Restaurant welcomes guests to celebrate the extended January break, with Republic Day on 26th January adding to the spirit of the weekend, over thoughtfully crafted flavours, traditional techniques and premium ingredients.