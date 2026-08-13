Celebrate Independence Day With The Flavours of India At The Biryani Canteen  

This Independence Day, celebrate the spirit of freedom with good food, great company and the rich flavours of India at The Biryani CanteenEnjoy a special spread of Indian favourites and biryanis as you come together with friends and family to celebrate the occasion.

What: Celebrate Independence Day At The Biryani Canteen

Where: 36F, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700039

When: 15th August, 2026

Timings: 12 noon to 12 midnight

Independence Day Specials: Malai Broccoli, Kasturi Shabnam, Murgh ke Sholay, Turkish Murgh Adana, Fish Banjara Kabab, Lasooni Jhinga, Kolkata Mutton Biryani, Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Kacchi Biryani, Mutton / Chicken Chaap, Dal Makhani, Paneer Tikka Masala, Murgh Butter Masala, Chicken Bharta, Prawn Malai Curry, Kulfi, Gulab Jamun & Zafrani Firni

Meal for Two: Rs 1000/- plus taxes onwards