Celebrate Independence Day At Café Offbeat – Upthere

This Independence Day, celebrate the spirit of freedom with good food, refreshing mocktails and great company at Café Offbeat – UpThereBring your friends and family and enjoy a relaxed evening with delicious food, conversations and a vibrant ambience.

What: Independence Day at Café Offbeat Up There

Where: 36F, EM Bypass, Kolkata – 700039

When: 15th August, 2026

Timings: 5PM to Midnight

Independence Day Specials: Mushroom Cheese Balls, Chicken & Cheese Bite, Korean Chicken Popcorn, Korean Garlic Bread, Korean Meat Lovers Pizza, Wild Mushroom and Truffle Pizza, Chicken A la Kiev, Nashville Chicken Burger, Dak Bungalow Chicken Sandwich, Chimichurri Grilled Prawns, Harissa Honey Chicken, Portuguese Chicken Skewers, Prawn Pepper Salt, Seasonal Tres Leches and Baked Cheese Cake

Special Mocktails: Strawberry Sweetheart, Peach Hills, Green Apple Mojito, Black Current Slush and Kiwi Skinny Mojito.

Meal for Two: Rs 1000/- plus taxes