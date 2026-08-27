CPDL Conducts Customer Outreach Programme in Sector 49

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) organised a Customer Contact Programme at EWS Colony, Sector 49-A, Chandigarh, on Thursday.

Consumers using more electricity than their sanctioned load were advised to get it enhanced following which around 50 consumers on the spot applied for load enhancement in line with their actual power usage.

The programme also gave residents a chance to interact with the CPDL team.

CPDL officials explained various digital services and consumer facilities. The team also addressed electricity-related queries raised by residents.

Several concerns were resolved on the spotThis helped consumers get quick assistance and clarity on their issues.

The programme is part of CPDL’s ongoing efforts to stay connected with consumers and make its services more accessibleCPDL will continue to conduct such programmes across city.

About Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL):

Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) is the electricity distribution and retail supply company for the Union Territory of ChandigarhPart of the power business of the RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, CPDL is responsible for delivering reliable, safe, and efficient power supply while enhancing customer experience through modernised systems and proactive consumer engagement.