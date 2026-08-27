Ujaan Ganguly to join the British Council in Kolkata for finale of youth video storytelling competition

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is set to host the finale of its inter-school video storytelling competition, My Story, My Voice: Stories of Language, Identity and the Future, on 31 August 2026 at the British Council Library in KolkataThe event will also feature actor, writer and director Ujaan Ganguly, who will join students and audiences for a conversation during the programme.

Organised to mark International Youth Day, the competition invited students to explore themes of language, identity and the future through original 90-second video storiesThe initiative has received entries from schools across Kolkata, providing young people with a platform to share their perspectives, experiences and aspirations through creative storytelling.

The finale event will bring together participating schools, students and library members to celebrate the shortlisted entriesThe programme will feature screenings of finalist reels, student reflections and conversations exploring language, identity and storytelling, while showcasing the creativity and perspectives of young peopleUjaan Ganguly will join the programme for a conversation with students, reflecting on storytelling, creativity and self-expression.

Through initiatives such as My Story, My Voice, the British Council continues to create opportunities for young people to develop communication, creative and storytelling skills while fostering dialogue, cultural understanding and confidence in self-expression.

Event Details

What: My Story, My Voice: Stories of Language, Identity and the Future | Finale Event

When: 31 August 2026 | Timings: 5.30 p.mto 6.30 p.m.

Where: British Council, 16, Camac Street, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017

Entry: Open to all; free registration – My Story, My Voice: Stories of Language, Identity and the Future | Finale Event

For more details, please write to Praveena.Ireland@Britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international culture and education organisationWe support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwideWe do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English languageWe work with people in over 200 countries and territoriesIn 2024-25 we reached 600 million peoplewww.britishcouncil.org