Vaseline’s “Bassline” Moment: When Creators Hijacked the Brand’s Feed and Vaseline Joined In

What started as a Korean skincare creator’s playful pronunciation of Vaseline has evolved into a viral internet moment, with creators and social media users turning “Bassline” into memes, remixes and their own interpretations across platforms.

From a Vaseline Collection to a Viral “Bassline” Moment

The trend began when Korean skincare creator Min Day Lee showcased her extensive Vaseline collection and enthusiastically referred to it as “Baseline”, which quickly became “Bassline” across social mediaThe pronunciation added to the charm of the moment, as the Korean language adapts the English “V” sound to a sound closer to its local equivalent.

What followed was a wave of internet culture around the moment, with users recreating the original format while adding their own creative interpretationsThe trend soon travelled beyond skincare communities, finding its way onto Indian social feeds and becoming part of everyday internet conversationsInstead of simply watching the trend unfold, Vaseline chose to join the conversationThe brand leaned into the moment across its social media, echoing the viral pronunciation with captions such as “BASELINEEEEEEE” and embracing the community-driven humour around the trend.

Speaking about the trend, Pratik Ved, VP Skincare, Hindustan Unilever said, “We didn’t create this moment; the internet didOur job was to simply show up“Basseline” is proof that when a brand is genuinely loved, people will remix it in ways no brief could ever imagine, and all we can do is thank them for it.” The internet decidesThe icons get verified.

Taking the viral social hijack a step further, Vaseline has officially validated the consumer-led movement by honoring key creators, including Min Day Lee, as certified ‘Vaseline-Verified Hijack Icons’.

The brand is also inviting its wider community to become part of the movement by creating their own “Bassline” interpretationsConsumers can tag @vaselineindia and use #VaselineHijacked for a chance to be recognised as an official ‘Vaseline Verified Hijack Icon’.

With the campaign, Vaseline is turning what began as an organic creator moment into a larger community-driven movement, demonstrating how brands can participate in internet culture by listening to their audiences, embracing humour and allowing consumers to shape the conversation.

The internet decidesThe icons get verified.