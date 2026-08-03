Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15: Gaurav Khanna shows brutal stunt injuries, fans worried after seeing rubber bullet marks- Watch Video

Gaurav Khanna’s latest stunt video from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has caught fans’ attentionThe actor’s determination during a difficult challenge has sparked reactions across social media.





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Gaurav Khanna shares painful aftermath of dangerous stunt (PC: Twitter)





Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has once again pushed contestants beyond their comfort zones and the latest stunt has left viewers concernedGaurav Khanna recently shared a glimpse of the injuries he suffered during a dangerous task on the showThe actor showed marks and bruises on his back after completing the challenge, leaving fans surprised by the level of difficulty involvedHis post gave viewers a closer look at the physical challenges contestants face while competing in the stunt-based reality show.

Gaurav Khanna reveals painful aftermath of KKK 15 stunt

Gaurav Khanna shared a video showing the marks left on his back after performing a challenging stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15The actor thanked Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, for recording the moment and giving fans a glimpse of the aftermath.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Gaurav wrote, “I could still feel this pain watching it on TVMost painful experience everAll four of us went through this guys… still have these marks.” The actor’s post quickly caught attention as fans reacted to the visible bruises and appreciated his dedication towards completing difficult tasks on the show.

The rubber bullet stunt tested contestants’ limits

The intense task featured Gaurav Khanna along with Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan WahiThe contestants were given a dangerous challenge as part of the elimination round known as the ‘fear fanda’Host Rohit Shetty explained that the participants had to stand in a line with their backs facing the shooter while rubber bullets were fired at themThe contestants had to continue until the first two participants decided to quit the challenge.

Before attempting the stunt, Gaurav admitted that the task would be painful but said facing fear was the main reason people participate in Khatron Ke KhiladiHe said, “These bullets on the back will be very painfulBut if you are on KKK, if you don’t play with danger, what kind of a player are you?” Karan Wahi also acknowledged the difficulty of the stunt and mentioned that spine protectors were provided before they attempted itDuring the challenge, Shagun Sharma and later Gaurav decided to stop after facing extreme discomfort.

Fans react after seeing Gaurav Khanna’s injuries

After Gaurav shared pictures of his injuries, several fans expressed concern about the intensity of the stuntMany praised the actor for giving his best while also questioning the risks contestants take during such challenges.

Viewers highlighted that the marks showed how physically demanding the show can becomeFans also shared messages wishing Gaurav a quick recovery and appreciated his commitment throughout the competition.

See viral video of Gaurav Khanna here

People who say khatron ke khiladi show is Scripted just watch this video – Gaurav khanna Contestant of KKK 17 pic.twitter.com/1GoHzJl0zO — Sumit (@beingsumit01) August 3, 2026

Shagun Sharma struggles during the same challenge

The stunt was equally difficult for Shagun Sharma, who became emotional while attempting the taskShe was seen struggling with the pain before deciding to quitJasmin Bhasin supported Shagun and reminded her that leaving a stunt does not mean she is weakShe advised her not to push herself to the point of injury and focus on her safetyAfter the challenge, Shagun admitted that the experience was extremely difficult.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 continues to bring challenging tasks that test contestants physically and mentallyAlong with Gaurav Khanna and Shagun Sharma, the season features several popular names including Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, Avika Gor, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh.