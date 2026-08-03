SBI General Insurance Launches New Motor Insurance Film Featuring Pankaj Tripathi



SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has unveiled the next chapter of its integrated brand campaign, ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’, with a new film centered on Motor InsuranceFeaturing actor and brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi, the campaign continues to bring alive SBI General’s core message of trust by highlighting the importance of choosing an insurance partner with confidence.

















SBI General Insurance launches its new motor insurance film with Pankaj Tripathi, reinforcing its promise of trust and dependable protection







The Motor Insurance film carries forward the core thought of ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’, into another important aspect of everyday lifeBuilt around a simple yet relatable insight, the film highlights that just as people are careful about whom they trust with something as valuable as their vehicle, choosing the right motor insurance partner also deserves the same thought and confidenceThrough a simple yet engaging narrative, the film encourages consumers to look beyond just a product and choose a partner who stands by them when it matters.







For most customers, buying a vehicle is a carefully considered decision, yet motor insurance is often treated as a routine purchaseThrough the motor film, SBI General Insurance encourages consumers to make informed choices by looking beyond the policy and choosing a partner they can trustReinforcing its commitment to making insurance simpler, more accessible and more relevant, the company continues to deliver protection backed by trust and support when it matters most.







Commenting on the campaign, MrNaveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, “Insurance is built on the confidence customers have in the partner they chooseAs vehicles become an integral part of everyday life, customers are looking for protection that is simple, transparent and dependableThrough the Motor Insurance chapter of ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’, we continue our commitment to making insurance more relevant while delivering the support customers need throughout their ownership journey.”







Adding to it, MrRathin Lahiri, Head – Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, said, “At the heart of this campaign is a simple idea: A car is an achievement, its private space, self-expression, gives independence and control, and is one of the most valuable assets one ownsWhen it comes to protecting something so valuable to you, why would you take a chance? It is better to go with the most trusted brand with its wide network of garages and documented claims support experiencePankaj Tripathi’s natural warmth and authenticity make this message resonate effortlessly across audiencesThrough this campaign, we hope to encourage customers to view motor insurance not just as a policy, but provide assurance of having a dependable partner by their side.”







Known for his relatable screen presence and effortless storytelling, Pankaj Tripathi continues to embody the values of trust, simplicity and dependability that define the ‘Chuniye Bharosa, Apno Sa’ campaignHis natural connection with audiences across geographies and demographics makes him an ideal ambassador for SBI General Insurance’s customer-first philosophy.







The campaign will be amplified across a wide range of platforms including television, print, outdoor, OTT, and digital channels, allowing SBI General to connect with consumers through multiple formats and touchpoints.







Supporting the campaign is SBI General Insurance’s comprehensive motor insurance proposition, designed to make vehicle ownership simpler and more secureBacked by an extensive network of over 8,400+ network garages, cashless repair facilities, faster approvals and a transparent claims process, the company continues to enhance the overall customer experience while helping vehicle owners stay protected against unexpected situations with greater confidence.







View the film at –



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About SBI General Insurance



SBI General Insurance, one of the fastest-growing private general insurance firms, backed by the robust support of SBI, upholds a legacy of trust and securityWe position ourselves as India’s most trusted general insurer amidst a dynamic landscapeSince our establishment in 2009, our expansion has been substantial, growing from 17 branches in 2011 to a nationwide presence in 182 branchesIn FY 2025-26, SBI General Insurance reported a Gross Direct Premium (GDP) of INR 15,904 crores, recording a YOY growth of 14.5%.







The company received numerous prestigious accolades, showcasing its excellence across various domainsKey honors include winning the Domestic General Insurer of the Year – India and Claims Initiative of the Year – India at the Insurance Asia Awards 2025 in Singapore, Smart Insurer for the year 2025 at the ETNOW Insurance Summit & Awards 2025, India’s Leading General Insurance Company (Mid) for its outstanding performance at the 18th edition of the Dun & Bradstreet BFSI & Fintech Summit 2026 and Best General Insurance Company of the Year at 4th Edition of Future of Insurance Summit 2025.







Certified as a Great Place to Work in 2025, the company also excelled at 8th ICC Social Impact Award 2026 for its commitment to CSR Activities in Project Mission for Vision in Meghalaya, and “ET NOW Champions of CSR” at the ET Edge ET NOW Champions of CSR 2025.







With a team of over 9,900+ employees and our multi-distribution model covering Bancassurance, Agency, OEM, Broking, Retail Direct Channels, and Digital collaborations, we are committed to providing both Suraksha and Bharosa to all our consumersLeveraging a vast network that includes over 23000+ SBI branches, plus agents, financial alliances, OEMs, and digital partners, we extend our services to even the most remote areas of IndiaOur offerings cater to Retail, Corporate, SME and Rural segments, and our diverse product portfolio ensures accessibility through both digital and physical channels.