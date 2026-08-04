Made in Korea 2 teaser: Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung return for explosive showdown after 9-year jump- Watch

Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung return to the battlefield in the newly released Made in Korea 2 teaser, which hints at bigger conflicts, emotional twists and a gripping nine-year time jump ahead of the show’s premiere.





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Made in Korea 2 teaser promises intense Hyun Bin-Jung Woo Sung showdown after time jump (PC: Twitter)





The wait for Made in Korea Season 2 is finally coming to an endAfter leaving viewers with a major cliffhanger in its debut season, the Korean political thriller is back with a new teaser that promises an even darker battle for powerThe latest preview confirms a nine-year time jump and hints at intense political conflict betrayal and personal rivalriesAlong with the return of Hyun Bin and Jung Woo Sung, the upcoming season also introduces Woo Do Hwan in a key roleWith its gripping storyline and high-stakes drama the new season is set to raise the bar when it premieres next month.

Made in Korea 2 teaser promises a bigger political battle

Disney+ unveiled the first teaser for Made in Korea Season 2 on August 4 and it immediately grabbed attention with its intense visuals and suspense-filled narrativeThe story now moves forward by nine years with Baek Ki Tae played by Hyun Bin becoming one of the most powerful figures in the country.

The teaser opens with Ki Tae saying, “I kept my head down, hid my claws, and waited for this moment.” The dialogue makes it clear that his ambitions have only grown stronger over the years and he is now ready to make his biggest move.

However his path is no longer challenged by just one rivalProsecutor Jang Geon Young played by Jung Woo Sung continues his mission against corruption while a new conflict emerges with the arrival of Baek Ki Hyun played by Woo Do Hwan who is revealed to be Ki Tae’s younger brother.

One of the most striking moments in the teaser comes when Geon Young confronts Ki Hyun and tells him, “ChoosePick which side you’re on.” The teaser ends with a chilling warning, “This is war nowIt won’t end until one side dies.”

See Made in Korea Season 2 teaser here

What happened in Season 1?

The first season introduced Baek Ki Tae as a respected Korean Central Intelligence Agency officer who secretly operated a large drug-smuggling network to gain power and influenceHis ambition was shaped by his traumatic experiences during the Vietnam War where he witnessed corruption and injustice.

Standing against him was prosecutor Jang Geon Young whose determination to destroy the drug network came from his own painful childhood after losing his family to meth addictionTheir rivalry intensified after a plane hijacking linked to a drug delivery mission involving the Yakuza.

Woo Do Hwan joins the story

Season 2 introduces Woo Do Hwan as Baek Ki Hyun who shares a complicated relationship with his powerful elder brotherThe teaser hints at growing tension between the siblings as political loyalties and family ties collideHis arrival is expected to reshape the central conflict and add another emotional layer to the storyMade in Korea Season 2 will premiere on September 9 and will stream on JioHotstar in India.