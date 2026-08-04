East Coast Hospitals Launches Organ Donation Awareness Drive for National Organ Donation Day



Inspired by the vision of our Hon’ble Prime Minister to promote organ donation across the country, and for the occasion of National Organ Donation Day on August 3, East Coast Hospitals, Puducherry, organised a large-scale Organ Donation Awareness Drive to inspire young people to pledge their organs and become ambassadors for this life-saving cause.

















Address by DrVenkatram M, Director & Public Awareness Rally flagged off by DrN Murugesan, Founder Chairman







More than 600 students from the East Coast educational institutions participated in the programme, which combined awareness sessions, interactive discussions and a public rally.







Addressing the students, DrMVenkatram, Director, East Coast Hospitals, spoke passionately about the importance of organ donationHe said that while the world marvels at Artificial Intelligence, robots and space technology, the most sophisticated machine ever created is the human body.







“After our lifetime, the greatest gift we can leave behind is the gift of lifeOne organ donor can save up to eight lives and improve the quality of life of nearly 100 others through the donation of tissues such as skin, bone, corneas and heart valves,” he said.







DrVenkatram also shared East Coast Hospitals’ experience in advanced kidney transplantation, including leading the team that performed on Puducherry’s youngest kidney transplant recipient, and urged students to become champions of organ donation within their own families and communities.







The interactive session concluded with students enthusiastically raising questions, which were answered by DrNMurugesan, Founder Chairman of East Coast Hospitals and Founder of the DrBlue India FoundationWidely regarded as the Father of Nephrology in Puducherry, DrMurugesan performed the region’s first ever kidney transplant and was instrumental in establishing nephrology and dialysis services in Government hospitals across the region.







Speaking to the students, DrMurugesan emphasised that awareness is the first step towards saving livesHe encouraged every student to understand the importance of organ donation and motivate family members and friends to take the Organ Donation Pledge.







He also spoke about his long-standing research on preventive kidney care, which has led to a range of patented low-sodium salt substitutes aimed at helping prevent lifestyle-related kidney, heart and blood pressure disorders.







Organ Donation Pledge forms were distributed to all the participantsStudents who successfully motivate family members and friends to take the pledge will receive Certificates of Appreciation from East Coast Hospitals, while the Top Three participants will be recognised with special prizes.







The programme was also addressed by DrRajan, Dean of the East Coast educational institutions, and the medical officer who has shifted to East Coast Hospitals from USATheir engaging talks, enriched with real-life experiences and inspiring anecdotes, kept the students actively involved throughout the session.







The awareness programme included DrNMurugesan flagging off an Organ Donation Awareness Rally, during which hundreds of students marched through the streets of Puducherry carrying placards and spreading the message that organ donation has the power to give many people a second chance at life.







As one of the leading centres for kidney transplantation in the region, East Coast Hospitals believes that creating awareness about organ donation is as important as performing successful transplant surgeriesThrough initiatives such as these, the hospital remains committed to promoting kidney health, encouraging organ donation and helping build a more informed and compassionate society