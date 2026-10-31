Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 in Mumbai

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, dies at 57.





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Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 (PC: Twitter)





Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, has passed away at the age of 57. His death has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry, with friends and members of the film fraternity mourning the loss of the acclaimed director. According to reports, Gupta died on October 30, 2026, after suffering a head injury in a fall at his Mumbai residence. His contribution to Hindi cinema, particularly in the crime thriller and action genres, leaves behind a memorable body of work.

Shocked beyond words… Just can’t believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more… Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence… This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process… My deepest condolences to his family… Om Shanti https://t.co/w231Krj2mo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 31, 2026

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