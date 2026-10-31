Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 in Mumbai


Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for directing Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, dies at 57.

Published: October 31, 2026, 11:56 AM IST






Shootout at Lokhandwala director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 in Mumbai

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57 (PC: Twitter)


Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for directing films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, has passed away at the age of 57. His death has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry, with friends and members of the film fraternity mourning the loss of the acclaimed director. According to reports, Gupta died on October 30, 2026, after suffering a head injury in a fall at his Mumbai residence. His contribution to Hindi cinema, particularly in the crime thriller and action genres, leaves behind a memorable body of work.


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