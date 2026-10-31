Deletion and addition of names to continue despite SIR abolition, clarifies Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has clarified that completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) does not mean freezing of the electoral roll.
Published: October 31, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
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Completion of ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) does not mean that the voter list has been frozen, the Supreme Court said on Friday while hearing petitions on SIR in some states.
Hearing petitions challenging the SIR in Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, the court refused to extend the deadline.