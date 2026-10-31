The Supreme Court has clarified that completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) does not mean freezing of the electoral roll.





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Deletion and addition of names to continue despite SIR abolition, clarifies Supreme Court





Completion of ‘Special Intensive Revision’ (SIR) does not mean that the voter list has been frozen, the Supreme Court said on Friday while hearing petitions on SIR in some states.

Hearing petitions challenging the SIR in Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, the court refused to extend the deadline.