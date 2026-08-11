Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha gets new release date, avoids clash with Yash, Kiara Advani’s Toxic, will now release on...

Shraddha Kapoor is set to portray a celebrated figure from Maharashtra’s folk theatre tradition in EethaThe film’s revised schedule has now attracted attention ahead of its theatrical run.





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Shraddha Kapoor’s Vithabai Narayangaonkar biopic avoids Toxic clash (PC: Twitter)





Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha will take a little more time to reach theatresThe film was earlier scheduled to arrive on August 28 but the makers have now changed its release planThe new date puts the film in a different theatrical window and keeps it away from the big-screen arrival of Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUpsEetha has already created curiosity with its powerful teaser which offered a glimpse into the extraordinary life of a woman who refused to give up on her art even during one of the most difficult moments of her life.

Eetha gets a new release date

Eetha will now be released in cinemas on December 4, 2026The makers announced the change through a social media post while building excitement around the filmThe announcement came with the line, “TOOFAN ke liye taiyaar rehna… kyunki #EETHA aa rahi hai, 4th December ko.”

The move means the Shraddha Kapoor starrer will no longer arrive alongside Yash’s Toxic instead of this it will now clash with Prabhas’ Fauzi which will hit theatres on December 3, 2026The postponement gives Eetha a fresh release window as the makers prepare to bring the story to a wider theatrical audience.

What does the Eetha teaser show?

The teaser released in June introduced viewers to Shraddha’s character during a dramatic Lavani performanceEetha is shown preparing for a major stage appearance while she is nine months pregnant.

The situation becomes even more intense when she goes into labourDespite being warned about the risks and being asked to skip the performance she refuses to step away from the stageThe teaser shows her returning to perform after giving birth and highlights the determination that made her character stand out.

The final moments present Eetha as a powerful performer whose presence can command a massive audienceShe is described as a “toofan” as the teaser closes on an emotional and energetic note.



The real story behind Eetha

The film is inspired by the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar who became one of Maharashtra’s most respected names in Tamasha and Lavani. Her journey began with humble circumstances but her dedication eventually helped her earn a special place in the state’s folk performance tradition.

Vithabai’s contribution to Indian folk arts received recognition from the President of India in 1957 and again in 1990However her journey was far from easyBehind her success was a life marked by financial struggles and personal hardships.

Who stars in Eetha?

Shraddha Kapoor plays the central role in the filmRandeep Hooda and Anant Joshi are also part of the castThe project is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock FilmsThe story also carries a strong connection to Maharashtra’s folk cultureVithabai’s passion for Lavani and Tamasha continued through her family as her daughters and sons-in-law also remained associated with the traditional art forms.

About Yash starrer Toxic

Yash starrer Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps is an upcoming pan-India action film directed by Geetu MohandasThe film stars Yash in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair and Rukmini Vasanth.



Produced by Venkat KNarayana, the film is expected to blend action, drama and dark storytellingThe film which has been shot in Kannada and English which is set for worldwide release on August 26, 2026.