Sonakshi Sinha voices support for protesting students in Jharkhand, says ‘When will it...'

Sonakshi Sinha has extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand after sharing a post about their strugglesThe actress expressed sadness over seeing students go through difficult situations and questioned how long such challenges would continue.





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Sonakshi Sinha reacts to student protests in Jharkhand (PC: Twitter)





Sonakshi Sinha has joined the conversation around the ongoing student protest in Jharkhand after expressing concern over the challenges faced by young aspirantsThe actress shared a message on social media while reacting to visuals from the protest and questioned how long students would continue to struggle for their demandsHer post comes after she previously highlighted Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar MantarWith student movements gaining attention across the country, Sonakshi’s reaction has once again brought focus to the concerns raised by protesters.

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Jharkhand student protest

Sonakshi Sinha shared a reel related to the Jharkhand student protest on her Instagram StoryAlong with the video, she expressed sadness over seeing students go through difficult circumstances and raised a question about when such situations would come to an endThe actress wrote, “It’s so disheartening to see students of our country go through this… When will it stop?”

Why are students protesting in Jharkhand?

The protest in Jharkhand has been led by students demanding transparency in government recruitment examinationsThousands of aspirants have gathered in Ranchi over alleged paper leaks and irregularities linked to exams conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The protesters have raised several demands including the cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and reforms to ensure a fair recruitment processThe movement has gained attention as students continue their demonstration despite difficult conditions including heavy rainfall.

Other celebrities react to the student movement

Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, television actor Rupali Ganguly also expressed her support for the protesting studentsShe shared a message highlighting their determination and requested authorities to listen to their concerns.

Rupali wrote, “The students of Jharkhand are standing firm in the pouring rain, peacefully demanding justiceTheir determination deserves respect, not silenceThe government must listen, ensure accountability, and address their concernsThey are the future of the state and the nationMay justice prevail soon, and may they return home with hope.”

Sonakshi was among the early Bollywood personalities to speak about student-related issues after she shared a video supporting Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

See Rupali Ganguly’s viral post here

The students of Jharkhand are standing firm in the pouring rain, peacefully demanding justiceTheir determination deserves respect, not silenceThe government must listen, ensure accountability, and address their concernsThey are the future of the state and the nationMay… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 4, 2026

Social media debates celebrity reactions

Following Sonakshi’s post, discussions started online about celebrity responses to student protestsSome users questioned why more public figures had not spoken about the Jharkhand movement while reacting to other protestsSonakshi’s latest post has now brought renewed attention to the issue and sparked conversations about the role of celebrities in highlighting social concerns.

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha does not currently have any theatrical releases lined up but will return with the second season of the crime thriller series DahaadThe first season featured Sonakshi in the role of police officer Anjali Bhaati who investigates a series of mysterious deaths, which also featured Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah and Vijay Varma in crucial roles.